Maharashtra SSC Results 2020: 17-year-old Footpath Resident Scores 40% In Class 10th

Maharashtra SSC Results 2020 were awaited by almost 17 lakh registered students and lakhs of students were relieved after the results were declared on July 29, 2020. Out of them all, one unique case was that of Asma Sheikh. The seventeen-year-old footpath dweller managed to score 40% in the SSC result 2020 and her father is ecstatic about it.

Also Read | Goa Board SSC Result 2020: GBSHSE Class 10 Result To Be Out On July 28 At 'gbshse.gov.in'

Street dweller scores 40% in Maharashtra SSC Results 2020

As per a report in ANI, the result declaration mattered a lot for Asma as she studied day and night to pass the exams. She revealed in an interview with ANI that her ordeal with education was an uneasy yet fulfilling feat. She expected more marks in MSBSHSE 10th result but is content with what she achieved. Asma reportedly studied in the night, using the dim light of street lamps throughout her primary and secondary education. She preferred studying during the night as there were less noise and chatter during the time. Asma adds that it was very difficult for her to be able to study, but she never gave up.

Also Read | Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: SSC Board Result To Be Declared In A Few Days

Asma Sheikh was asked about studying during the rainy season for Maharashtra board result 2020. She agrees to the fact that it was difficult but not impossible. She revealed that her father made a plastic shade during monsoon so that she could study at that time.

Asma Sheikh wants to continue with her studies in the arts stream. She said that she will be happy to get admitted to any college. Many people have come forward and extended help to her. She says that all the support encourages her to study further.

Asma Sheikh lives with her father, Salim, in Mumbai, alongside the street. Her father was happy that his daughter was able to finish her first step into higher education. He added that it is a proud moment for him. He was unable to finish his own primary education due to unforeseen conditions but he is overwhelmed that his daughter was able to achieve passing marks. He adds that not many people on the footpath study.

Also Read | Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: MHBHSE 10th Result Likely To Be Announced This Week

According to the report in ANI, Salim does not have a fixed mode of income. He often takes up odd jobs to make ends meet. He says that at the moment he is a fruit juice seller and also sells corns on the street. Salim says that he feels relaxed about his daughter having a stable life in the future. He wishes her to be successful.

Also Read | Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: List Of Websites To Check Maharashtra Board Result 2020