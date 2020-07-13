Maharashtra: HSC Results Expected To Be Declared By July 15, SSC Results By End Of Month

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to declare the results of class XII students' exams by July 15, while the result of class X students will be announced by the end of July. However, no official confirmation has been given by the board yet. Once declared, students can check their result on the official website. The students will need to enter their examination roll number and their mother's first name to check their scorecard. Students can check their results at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in or mahresult.nic.in

According to reports, a total of 13 lakh students appeared for the HSC examination while 17 lakh students appeared for the SSC exam in 2020. The exams which had commenced on March 7 were supposed to conclude in April, however, the COVID-19 outbreak impacted the schedule. Consequently, the results were also declared after the pending exams were cancelled as the state government asserted that it was impossible to conduct exams amid the Coronavirus crisis.

CBSE declares results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced Class 12 results on Monday after cancelling the remaining examinations owing to coronavirus pandemic. Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank took to Twitter to announce the declaration of results and congratulated students and parents for making it possible.

Since the exams for Class XII have been kept as 'optional,' students can either choose to sit for remaining papers and wait for the final results, or, apply for higher studies on the marks published by schools based on their last three internal assessment scores. The results of the internal assessment have been published by schools along with the board results. The board decided not to come up with a merit list in view of exceptional circumstances amid the coronavirus pandemic.

