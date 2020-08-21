APSC Recruitment 2020: APSC Invites Applications For Assistant & Junior Engineers

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited applications for the post of Assistant Engineer and Junior Engineers on its official website apsc.nic.in. The commission has recently uploaded a notification regarding the APSC Recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above-mentioned positions. Candidates can apply by sending their applications to Deputy Secretary, APSC, Jawaharnagar, Khanapara, Guwahati-781022. Read on to know more about the APSC Recruitment drive.

What is the last date to apply for the APSC Recruitment?

According to Assam Recruitment notification, eligible candidates must apply for the vacancies on or before September 22, 2020. This APSC Recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 637 vacancies, out of which, 182 vacancies are for Assistant Engineers under the Irrigation Department. There are 87 vacancies for Assistant Engineers under the Public Health Engineering Department and 368 for Junior Engineer.

APSC Recruitment: Eligibility criteria

Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical): According to the Assam Recruitment notification, a candidate must have a Degree in the respective branch of Engineering from an Institute recognised by AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education). Junior Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical): A candidate should have passed three years diploma course in the concerned Engineering discipline from an Institution recognised by the Assam State Government and SCTE (State Council for Technical Education). Candidates must note that a Diploma obtained through distance mode of education will not be acceptable. Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical): A candidate needs a Degree in (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical & Chemical) from an Indian or Foreign University which is recognised by the Assam Government. If a candidate does not have an engineering degree, they can still be eligible if they have passed (Parts A & B) of AMIE (India) in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical & Chemical Engineering.

Application Fees for APSC Recruitment

According to the Assam Government Notification, the application fees for General category candidates is ₹250. For SC/ST/OBC/MOBC candidates, it is ₹150. For BPL Candidate there are no fees provided that the candidate has a BPL certificate. While sending the application form candidates must furnishing it with attested copies of certificates/mark sheets etc. Applications must be accompanied by self-attested copies of the under-mentioned documents as well. Here is a direct link to the application form.

