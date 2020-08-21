APSC Recruitment 2020: APSC Invites Applications For Assistant & Junior Engineers

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited applications for the post of Assistant Engineer and Junior Engineers on its official website apsc.nic.in. The commission has recently uploaded a notification regarding the APSC Recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above-mentioned positions. Candidates can apply by sending their applications to Deputy Secretary, APSC, Jawaharnagar, Khanapara, Guwahati-781022. Read on to know more about the APSC Recruitment drive.
According to Assam Recruitment notification, eligible candidates must apply for the vacancies on or before September 22, 2020. This APSC Recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 637 vacancies, out of which, 182 vacancies are for Assistant Engineers under the Irrigation Department. There are 87 vacancies for Assistant Engineers under the Public Health Engineering Department and 368 for Junior Engineer.
According to the Assam Government Notification, the application fees for General category candidates is ₹250. For SC/ST/OBC/MOBC candidates, it is ₹150. For BPL Candidate there are no fees provided that the candidate has a BPL certificate. While sending the application form candidates must furnishing it with attested copies of certificates/mark sheets etc. Applications must be accompanied by self-attested copies of the under-mentioned documents as well. Here is a direct link to the application form.
