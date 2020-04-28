Class 10 And 12 Exams Will Be Held At 'first Possible Opportunity'; HRD Min To Meet States

Interacting with parents across the country, Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Monday said that remaining exams of CBSE 10th and 12th will be conducted at the 'first possible opportunity'. The HRD Minister also clarified that entrance exams for various educational courses will be held only after the lockdown ends. He will also be meeting the state education ministers over issues related to COVID-19, mid-day meals on Tuesday at 2 PM.

READ | Haryana CM urges Centre to end uncertainty over competitive exams, apprises PM Modi

Clarifying that the entrance exams for technical courses have not been cancelled for the year, but only been postponed, the Minister appealed to the students to utilise the time saved during lockdown to prepare well for the upcoming exams. Pokhriyal also noted that study material had been made available online for the benefit of students across the country.

READ | Maha govt cancels 2nd semester exams for Class 9 & 11; scraps last board exam of Class 10

Online platforms for education

Introducing parents to various campaigns and schemes for online education being run by the Ministry, Pokhriyal assured them that the Centre and the ministry is fully committed to providing quality education to students for their bright future. Union Minister added that in this direction, the Ministry is trying to continue the education of all students through e-pathshala, National Repository of Open Educational Resources (NROER), Swayam, DTH channel Swayam Prabha etc.

READ | ICMR cancels all 15 lakh anti-body test kits ordered from China after inaccurate results

He also briefed parents about Bharat Padhe Online Campaign and said that the ministry will soon come up with guidelines based on more than 10,000 suggestions received from students, parents and teachers from across the country. Interacting with parents from across India #EducationMinisterGoesLive @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @HRDMinistry @mygovindia @PIB_India @MIB_India @DDNewslive https://t.co/vPVTE6VpBo — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 27, 2020

READ | Kejriwal should arrange stay of Delhi govt employees from Haryana: Anil Vij

