Are IIT Bombay Exams Cancelled This Year Due To The Extension Of COVID-19 Lockdown?

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay is considering various options including scrapping the exams for all its students this year due to Coronavirus lockdown. Reportedly, other IITs such as Kharagpur, Gandhinagar and others are considering online exams. Take a look at the information about IIT Bombay exams.

Rumours about IIT Bombay exams

IIT Bombay cancelling the exams this year is just a rumour and nothing has been confirmed by official sources yet. As per reports, students have not fallen prey to these rumours and are waiting for an official statement by the institute. IIT Bombay’s academic programmes dean, Amitava De, said that the institute is thinking about various options and is yet to take a call. As per reports, the exams will be evaluated based on past performances of the students. Amitava De said that IIT Bombay ruled out the option of holding exams online due to poor Internet connectivity in many places. A professor from Delhi Institute also talked about internet connectivity and said that It would be unfair to evaluate based on online examination as there are around 20% of students who do not have access to the Internet.

IIT Ropar has decided to hold online exams for all its final year students that include both undergraduate and postgraduate students. As per online portals, exams for all students across IITs are pushed by two weeks, which is till June end. Moreover, other IIT institutes will also review the decision of the exams based on future reports. IIT Madras' director Bhaskar Ramamurthi said that they are yet to decide on when and how to conduct exams as some are currently doing internships, so their exams will be held only in July and for the rest, they will decide in due course.

Details about JEE exams

Speaking about online exams, the JEE exams will be conducted on August 23, 2020. JEE is a computer-based exam for engineers. There are two different examinations of JEE that are JEE Main and the JEE Advanced.

📢Announcement

Students, here is the news you all have been waiting for!



JEE (Advanced) 2020 will be held on 23rd August 2020.



I wish you all the best. pic.twitter.com/9EuAAyLwMH — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 7, 2020

