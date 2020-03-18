IIT Bombay Ask Students To Vacate The Campus By March 20 Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

The Indian Institute of Technology of Bombay (IIT Bombay) has insisted all the hostel students to vacate the campus by March 20. Subhasis Chaudhuri, the director of IIT Bombay, held an emergency meeting with the heads of departments in the light of increasingly stringent measures being taken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the state administration to control the spread of the virus.

IIT Bombay shuts hostels

Releasing a Press statement, Subhasis Chaudhuri informed that, an emergency meeting held on Tuesday night with all heads of department and academic and administrative units to take stock of the situation on campus arising of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, there are some decisions taken in the meeting, and become effective immediately, like, all academic activities of the Institute including research will be effectively closed till March 31.

The release also says, since all departments will be closed, students will not be allowed to enter the departments and academic areas. All laboratories and the Central Library will remain closed. Also, In the view of the above, various types of facilities in the hostel including mess are likely to be disrupted. Hence it is insisted that all students who are students who are still remaining in the hostels leave the campus. It is also likely that the entry to and exit from the campus will be heavily restricted after about 72 hours, so students are advised to vacate the hostels within that time, that is by Friday (20/3/2020) night.

Further, it stated, students in special circumstances because of which they cannot proceed home (international students and students having medical and other emergencies) must take special permission from the Dean (SA) to stay in the hostel. Limited mess facilities may be available for such students whose stay is approved. No visitors will be allowed in the hostels between today and March 31. Lastly, it stated, In the event of the closure period is extended, all will be notified in due course of time.

In the wake of Coronavirus, earlier, IIT Bombay administration released a statement stating, “the situation will be reviewed continuously and appropriate decision on resumption of classroom and lab instructions will be intimated through email. Updates will be made available on the IITB homepage."

“All students are encouraged to go home. In case a student wants to go home, he/she must inform the Hall Manager before leaving. However, students having any difficulty in travelling may stay back. International students are welcome to stay back in hostels," the statement added.

