QS World Rankings: IIT Delhi & IIT Bombay In Top 50 In Engineering & Technology Category

Two Indian institutes has been ranked among the top 50 institutions in the world according to the QS World Rankings. QS Quacquarelli Symonds has released the World University Rankings on March 04, 2020.The Indian Institue of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) and Indian Institute of Delhi (IIT Delhi) have made it to the 44th and 47th position respectively in the category of Technology and Engineering.

QS World Ranking for 2020

The QS World Ranking can be checked on the official website of Quacquarelli Symonds. Massachusetts Institute of Technology MIT, Stanford University and the University of Cambridge have secured the top three positions in this category. However, other Indian Institutions have also secured their positions in the list of top 100 institutions. IIT Kharagpur has secured the 86th position, IIT Madras is on the 88th position and IIT Kanpur stood on the 96th position in the category.

In an interview with a news publication, the director of IIT Delhi Prof. V Ramgopal expressed gratitude as the institute made it to the list of top 50 institutions. The director said that he was glad to see an improvement in the rankings this year. He also added that the ranking is the result of the various measures that the institute has taken.

To get the result of the QS World rankings by subject area for the year 2020, QS analysed over 22 million papers which produced around 200 million citations. 1368 institutions are ranking across 48 subjects in 5 categories across 159 locations. For QS World ranking 165 institutions were considered from India and 441 institutes from the United States. On the other hand, 502 combined intitutions from UK, Germany and France were shortlisted also 360 institutions from China, Japan and South Korea were considered for this QS world ranking.

