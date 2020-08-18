ARIIA 2020 Rankings: IITs Dominate The Innovation Rankings Across The Country

The Indian Institute of Technology in Madras or IIT Madras bagged the front running position in ARIIA ranking 2020. The second place was taken by IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi at third. Earlier today vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu announced the results of the ARIIA ranking in a web press conference. He was joined by several dignitaries such as Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, State Minister Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre, and Higher Education secretary Amit Khare virtually.

ARIIA 2020 ranking details

Followed by the top three, IIT Bangalore took the fourth place, whereas IIT Kharagpur took the fifth. The IITs were categorized under the ‘Institutes of National Importance and central universities category.’ The main aim of the ranking is to provide a platform innovation and growth for educational institutions. Several guidelines are outlined to characterize the institutions in the top tier. Every year, hundreds of institutions across the country apply for the AIIRA rankings 2020. Once the colleges make it to the list, a plethora of support ranging from entrepreneurship growth to innovative learning styles, intellectual property generation, technology transfer, and commercialization are provided to the varsities in the ARIIA 2020 session.

Under the category of ‘Higher educational institutions for women’ for ARIIA 2020, the first rank was bagged by Avinashlingam Institute for Home Sciences and Higher Education in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu closely followed by Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women which is in New Delhi.

ARIIA 2020 ranking categories

Under the ‘Private or Self Financed Colleges category’ for ARIIA 2020, the first rank was attained by SR Engineering College in Warangal which is in Telangana followed by G H Raisoni College of Engineering which is located in Nagpur. Under the ‘private or self-financed universities category’, the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology or the KIIT based in Odisha took the top running position followed by S R M Institute of Science and Technology located in Tamil Nadu in second place. The third place was achieved by Vellore Institute of Technology from Vellore.

Atal ARIIA rankings for other colleges and universities

Under the ‘Government and Government-aided Universities category’, the Institute of Chemical and Technology from Mumbai took the first place followed by Punjab University in the second place, which is based in Chandigarh. The third place was achieved by Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University from Haryana. Under the ‘government-aided colleges category’ Pune’s College of Engineering took the first position followed by PES college of engineering in Karnataka. There were about 674 institutions across the country that competed for the ARIIA rankings. The vice-president of the country praised the colleges and the institutions who showed excellence in various fields. He also said that the New Education Policy will only act as a catalyst to improve research and innovation amid young minds.

