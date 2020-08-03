What Is NEET SS? See Details About The Eligibility-cum-ranking Examinations Here

Students who wish to apply for and study undergraduate medical courses like MBBS and dental courses like BDS in government or private medical and dental colleges in India have to give an entrance examination, NEET. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Prior to 2019, the test was conducted by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). A lot of people in India know about what NEET is, but not many people know about NEET SS. As a lot of people are wondering about what is NEET SS, here is everything you need to know about it.

What is NEET SS?

NEET SS stands for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Speciality. The NEET Super Specialty or NEET SS is conducted by the National Board of Examinations. The NEET Super Specialty exam or NEET SS is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various DM (Doctorate of Medicine)/MCh (Master of Chirurgiae) courses as per the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Act, 2016. No other entrance exam is valid for admissions in DM/MCh courses.

National Board of Examinations also utilizes the merit generated through NEET SS for admissions to its DNB Superspecialty courses. This year, the National Board of Examinations will be conducting the NEET SS exam on September 15, 2020. The NEET exam date was announced by the board on the official website. The application window for NEET Super Specialty exam has started online today on August 3, 2020, from 3 PM. The application window of NEET Super Specialty exam will close on August 23, 2020.

Important dates of NEET SS exam 2020

Availability of the Information Bulletin – August 3, 2020, onwards

Starting date of Online Submission of the Application Form – August 3, 2020

Last date to submit the online application form – August 23, 2020

NEET SS exam date – September 15, 2020

Result of NEET Super Specialty (NEET SS) exam – By September 25, 2020.

