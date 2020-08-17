University Rankings 2020: Check India's Central University Rankings, NIRF And QS Rankings

August is the month where the candidates start looking for their future studies. Here is a list of the top university rankings in India. Take a look at these list before trying to look for the best university for you to study in India. All these rankings lists mentioned below are by the official authorities like NIRF, Ministry of Education in India and QS World University rankings as well.

University Rankings 2020 in India

Here are the university rankings for this year according to the National Institutional Ranking Framework. IISc Bangalore was ranked at the top position. While JNU, BHU, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and Jadavpur University which made it to the Top 5 university ranking list in India.

Image courtesy: NIRF India website

Top 20 Universities in India (acc. to QS Rankings 2020)

QS (Quacquarelli Symonds)'s annual World University Rankings 2020 was recently released and the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) have continued their spell atop the India rankings with 6 IITs in the top 10. Two IITs, namely IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi along with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru have also managed to feature in the top 200 Universities across the world. Apart from these, the University of Delhi, University of Hyderabad and Jadavpur University have also bagged some notable ranks. On the other hand, IIT Delhi has also managed to come under the top 50 in Engineering & Technology in QS World University Rankings by Subject.

1. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay

2.Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi

3.Indian Institute of Science (IISc)

4.Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras

5.Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur

6.Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur

7.Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee

8. University of Delhi

9.Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati

10. University of Hyderabad

11. Jadavpur University

12. Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal, Karnataka

13. Anna University

14. Jamia Millia Islamia

15. O.P Jindal Global University

16. Aligarh Muslim university

17. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

18. Banaras Hindu University

19. Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani

20. Savitribai Phule University, Pune

Central University Rankings

A list of top 40 central universities was released by the Ministry of Education a few days ago. The grading of central universities are released every year and are based on a year-round performance of the universities. The parameters include the annual student intake in UG, PG, PhD and MPhil courses and student diversity, including female students, students from different states, as well as foreign students. Other parameters include faculty quality, teacher-student ratio, teacher vacancy, visiting faculty, number of campus interviews, number of people qualified in competitive like NET, GATE etc.

Jamia Millia Islamia has been ranked at the first spot of the central universities in the country scoring 90% according to the grading/scoring of performance of central universities.

The Rajiv Gandhi University of Arunachal Pradesh was ranked second with a score of 83%,

JNU was ranked third with a score of 82%

Aligarh Muslim University was ranked fourth with a score of 78%.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock