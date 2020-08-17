University Rankings 2020: Check India's Central University Rankings, NIRF And QS Rankings

August is the month where the candidates start looking for their future studies. Here is a list of the top university rankings in India. Take a look at these list before trying to look for the best university for you to study in India. All these rankings lists mentioned below are by the official authorities like NIRF, Ministry of Education in India and QS World University rankings as well.
ALSO READ| 11 Indian Universities Among Top-100 In Emerging Economies; IISC & IITs Lead, Many Debut
Here are the university rankings for this year according to the National Institutional Ranking Framework. IISc Bangalore was ranked at the top position. While JNU, BHU, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and Jadavpur University which made it to the Top 5 university ranking list in India.
Image courtesy: NIRF India website
ALSO READ| These Are The Top-20 Universities In India, As Per The QS University Rankings 2020
QS (Quacquarelli Symonds)'s annual World University Rankings 2020 was recently released and the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) have continued their spell atop the India rankings with 6 IITs in the top 10. Two IITs, namely IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi along with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru have also managed to feature in the top 200 Universities across the world. Apart from these, the University of Delhi, University of Hyderabad and Jadavpur University have also bagged some notable ranks. On the other hand, IIT Delhi has also managed to come under the top 50 in Engineering & Technology in QS World University Rankings by Subject.
1. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay
2.Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi
3.Indian Institute of Science (IISc)
4.Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras
5.Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur
6.Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur
7.Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee
8. University of Delhi
9.Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati
10. University of Hyderabad
11. Jadavpur University
12. Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal, Karnataka
13. Anna University
14. Jamia Millia Islamia
15. O.P Jindal Global University
16. Aligarh Muslim university
17. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
18. Banaras Hindu University
19. Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani
20. Savitribai Phule University, Pune
ALSO READ| GK Questions 2020 For July 03 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
A list of top 40 central universities was released by the Ministry of Education a few days ago. The grading of central universities are released every year and are based on a year-round performance of the universities. The parameters include the annual student intake in UG, PG, PhD and MPhil courses and student diversity, including female students, students from different states, as well as foreign students. Other parameters include faculty quality, teacher-student ratio, teacher vacancy, visiting faculty, number of campus interviews, number of people qualified in competitive like NET, GATE etc.
ALSO READ| QS World University Rankings 2021: 3 Indian Universities Reach Top 200 List
Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock