Army Recruitment 2020: Check How To Attain Admit Cards And How To Apply In Open Positions

Indian army recruitment across the country is re-scheduled for another day due to the coronavirus pandemic and the extension of the lockdown in the country. The admin shared a detailed notification regarding the rescheduled dates, eligibility and venue. Read on to understand all major recruitments.

Army recruitment 2020 updates for Jammu

A recent notification for army recruitment in districts of Dodam Kishtwarm Kathua, Jammu, Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, Samb and Udhampir was declared. The dates for the recruitment was December 11 to December 22, 2020. The registration is however closed and all the ones have been through the registration are urged to make note of the date and be ready for the rally. The admit cards will have all the details and timings for the rally day.

Army Recruitment 2020 everything to know about Ludhiana

According to the notification, “Army Recruitment Rally will be held for eligible candidates of districts Ludhiana, Moga, Roopnagar & SAS Nagar (Mohali) from 20 November 2020 to 29 November 2020 at Dholewal Military Station, Ludhiana.” The online registration for the designated rally is a must and without the same none will be admitted. The mail for the same will be received by the registered candidates by November 5, 2020, to November 19 2020. All candidates will undergo medical tests after physical testing.

Important things to note before army recruitment in Hisar

Army Recruitment Rally will be held for eligible candidates of districts of Hisar, Jind, Fatehabad and Sirsa in Haryana from 30 July 2020 to 08 August 2020 at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Stadium, Sirsa (Haryana). Online registration is mandatory and will be open from May 31, 2020, to July 14, 2020. Admit cards for the rally will be sent through registered e-mail from 15 Jul 2020 to 29 Jul 2020. According to the official website of the Indian army, “Candidates should reach the venue on given date and time as mentioned in the Admit Card.”

Army Recruitment in Patiala

Army recruitment will be done in several regions of Patiala that is Fatehgarh Sahib, Barnala, Mansa, Sangrur and Patiala (Punjab) from August 1, 2020, to August 13, 2020, at 1 ADSR grounds (Opposite Flying Club, Patiala-Sangrur Road), Patiala. Online registration is a must for the rally and will be open from 02 Jun 2020 to 16 Jul 2020. The website stated that the admit cards will only be sent through the mail. Eligible candidates must be present at the venue before the time.

The above recruitment is either for the regional or the state battalions. The candidates registered will undergo physical and medical examinations. Candidates still applying for open posts must be citizens of the country and above the minimum required age.