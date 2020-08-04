Asma Sheikh Who Defied All Odds Gets Funding And Admission From KC College

One of the prestigious colleges in Mumbai, KC College has stepped in to fulfil the educational dreams of a girl, Asma Sheikh who beat the odds to pass in SSC result. KC College in Churchgate will be funding and supporting the academic journey of Asma Sheikh who studied under difficult circumstances for SSC exams and passed with 40 per cent.

Congress leader Milind Deora had approached the KC College’s principal Dr Hemlata Bagla requesting her to admit in the girl in the college after he got to know about Asma Sheikh. Milind Deora later took to his official Twitter handle and shared the news that Asma Sheikh will be studying in Mumbai’s prestigious KC College.

The girl who beat the odds gets admission in KC college

Asma Sheikh is the daughter of a vendor who sells lemon juice to make a living. According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the 17-year-old lives on the pavement outside Azad Maidan with her family. However, Asma Sheikh did not let such difficult circumstances and her homelessness, get in the way of her studies and scored 40% in SSC result. Asma Sheikh used to study under the streetlights of Azad Maidan to prepare for her SSC exam. Asma Sheikh has been assured a seat in the Arts stream in KC College under the management quota. The college will also be bearing the fees of her course, principal Dr Hemlata Bagla confirmed the same. Congress leader Milind Deora took to his Twitter account and showed gratitude towards KC College and principal Dr Hemlata Bagla.

KC College principal talks about Asma Sheikh and other underprivileged kids

In her interaction with Mumbai Mirror, principal of KC College Dr Hemlata Bagla said that Asma Sheikh has been assured her admission and the college admission process is underway. Dr Hemlata Bagla had talked with Asma Sheikh over call and told her that she has the responsibility to inspire other kids who are on the streets.

The principal of KC College Dr Hemlata Bagla, further mentioned that she wants to see Asma Sheikh go forward in her life and succeed. Talking about other kids like Asma, Dr Hemlata Bagla said they have a few cases where the parents of students are not financially stable and in such difficult times, KC College is taking care of their needs. The college has an open-door policy for underprivileged students who have the courage to seek out opportunities, Dr Hemlata Bagla added.

Milind Deora thanks HSNC University and principal of KC College Dr Hemlata Bagla

Delighted that Asma has secured the option to study at Mumbai’s prestigious KC College.



My deepest gratitude to Principal @DrBagla_KCC, @N_Hiranandani & the management of @HSNCUniversity for heeding my request.



Makes #RakshaBandhan all the more special! https://t.co/q1igW0rkYr — Milind Deora मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) August 3, 2020

About KC College and HSNC University

The KC College located in Churchgate was established in the year 1954 under the aegis of the Hyderabad (Sind) National Collegiate Board. The college has been re-accredited with an A grade by NAAC in three consecutive cycles. It is now under the new HSNC University. The admission process for various courses in KC College is now underway.

To know about all the latest updates and news related to the KC College admission process, students are advised to keep checking the official website and social media pages of the HSNC University.