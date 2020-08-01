Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: Pune Boy Who Walked 22 Km Daily To Study Scores 82% In 10th

According to a report by a leading daily, a sixteen-year-old student, Ananta Doiphode had to walk a total of 22 kilometres every day to and fro to attend school in Panshet. It is a remote area in Maharashtra’s Pune district. His daily struggle to get the education has reaped success as he scored an impressive 82.80% in Maharashtra SSC result 2020. Like most of the people, Ananta Doiphode also found this routine tiring. However, he did not let it affect in his studies and secured such good marks in Maharashtra SSC result 2020. Here is everything you need to know about Ananta Doiphode who walked 22 km daily and passed the Pune 10th result 2020 with flying marks.

The boy who walked 22 KM daily scores 82% in Maharashtra SSC result 2020

Talking about his daily struggle to the leading daily, Ananta Doiphode shared that he used to wake up every day at 4 AM and study till 6 AM. He then used to sleep for an hour before waking up and going to school on foot. He also shared that he used to study till late night after returning from school as he knew it was an important year for him and had to score good marks in Maharashtra SSC result 2020. The report by leading daily added that he is the oldest among three siblings and the family lives in a tiny old house. His father is a waiter in a canteen and his house does not even have a fan, the report added. Talking about his performance in Pune 10th result 2020, Ananta Doiphode said that he is not satisfied with his marks and was hoping to score 90%.

Talking to the daily, he said that he will go to Pune city to study in junior college as he wishes to become a civil servant after studying for UPSC. He further mentioned that he would have achieved 90% in Maharashtra SSC result had he stayed at a hostel near his school as walking four hours a day tired him out. Due to poor financial condition, he could not afford it, the report added. The family stays in Varghad village of Velha tehsil which is around 60 KM away from Pune city. It is in a hilly part of a district which is closer to coastal Konkan.

The report mentioned that there are barely 50 families in the village as most of them have migrated to cities for a better life. He was one of the three students from the village to walk daily to school as the nearest village to study after class 7 is in Panshet, 11 KM away from the village. The buses connecting the village to Panshet are not reliable in timings and the students cannot afford the fare too, the report added.