College Admission 2020: CAP Committee Issues Detailed Guidelines For FYJC Admissions

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, online admissions can be an intimidating procedure for the passed out class 10th students. Now that most of the state boards have announced the results, admissions into the FYJC classes have begun. Therefore Centralised Admission Process, also known as the CAP committee, has issued detailed guidelines for students applying for FYJC college admission.

College admission 2020 guidelines for round one

Meena Shendkar, the head of the CAP committee, undersigned a circular from Pune regarding the online form filling process. The circular revealed that the only requirement in the first round is the online mark sheet of class 10th from the student's side. She also added that the lockdown situation has allowed the committee and the offices under the committee under minimal strength which hampers the due processing of the forms, so there might be a delay in the admission process this year. Many online admission form are pending to be reviewed.

College admission 2020 details to know

The students filling the online admission form must note that one has the option of uploading all the scanned copies of documents. For example, students are free to upload the leaving certificate, non-creamy layer certificate, domicile certificate, and other forms. However, it is not mandatory to do so. For round one, only online mark sheet copy is required by the students to upload.

What is needed with online admission form 2020?

In case of admissions for common reservations, proof documents will be needed along with an online admission form. For example, students who fall in the sports merit category, handicapped category, ex-servicemen category, orphan category, project displaced category, transfer order category, etc must upload the proof while applying for round one to avail the common reservation benefit during college admission. For FYJC admission 2020, students must keep all the documents scanned and ready.

Students can also access the information regarding FYJC admissions 2020 through the online gateway. Here is a link to the official website- http://www.dydepune.com/. If the students fail to upload or scan the copies due to any unforeseeable circumstances, in such case they will be given three months to submit all the required documents. If the main website for college admission is not loading, then here is a second link to avail the information- pune.11thadmission.org.in.

