Rechecking SSC Result 2020: Maharashtra SSC Re-verification & Rechecking Starts July 30

The Maharashtra education board recently declared the SSC results on July 29th. Students who are not happy with their marks can now apply for re-verification and revaluation process. These processes would be conducted online at: verification.mh-ssc.ac.in. Remember the last date for re-verification/re-totalling and revaluation/rechecking would be done from July 30th to August 8th. Students can also apply for photocopies of answer sheets as well as for their migration certificates from today as well. Read on to know more instructions about the same.

For revaluation, students need to submit their self-attested copies of their answer papers and contact their respective division for further process. Students who want to appear in the class improvement scheme would have only two attempts to appear for the exams.

SSC rechecking form 2020 Maharashtra board

SSC re-verification process

Students applying for re-totalling of their Maharashtra SSC result marks need to check their answer sheets for any totalling mistakes as well as for any unassessed questions. Candidate needs to pay a specific amount for re-verification of marks aka re-totalling. Students who are not satisfied with re-totalling can apply to ask for a copy of their answer sheets, this way the student can check their answers and tally their marks.

SSC Rechecking/Revaluation process

Candidates can apply for the revaluation process if they are not satisfied with the re-totalling part. However, only those candidates can apply for revaluation who have applied for a photocopy of their answer sheets. The revaluation fees would be taken depending on each question. This is the page that will appear after you access the official website for SSC marks verification at - verification.mh-ssc.ac.in

Image courtesy: Maharashtra SSC website

How to check the Maharashtra SSC result?

Go to the official website of Maharashtra Board of education, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

Click on the link of 'Maharashtra SSC result' on the homepage.

A new window will open on the screen.

Fill the necessary details like roll number and date of birth as mentioned on the Maharashtra Board admit card and submit.

The result will appear on the screen. Take a printout of your digital results.

Maharashtra SSC result 2020 updates

Over 95 per cent of students passed the Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate (SSC- Class 10) examination with the girls outshining the boys. The results were announced on July 29th where this year's passing percentage recorded to be the highest since 1975. The pass percentage of girls was 96.91 while that of boys was 93.90 per cent. As many as 15,84,264 students had registered for the examination. Among various state divisions, Konkan secured the highest pass percentage of 98.77 per cent, while Aurangabad division recorded the lowest pass percentage of 92 per cent.

