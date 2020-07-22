CEE 2020: Assam CEE 2020 Exam Date Postponed To September 20, 2020, Check Details

The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has postponed the Assam CEE 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, it was to take place on August 2, 2020. However, as per reports, officials have changed the Assam CEE 2020 exam date on July 21, 2020, Tuesday to September 20, 2020. So, students can check the notification about Assam CEE 2020 on the official website of ASTU at www.astu.ac.in.

CEE exam postponed

The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has recently announced that the officials would conduct CEE 2020 on September 20, 2020. The university has postponed the Assam CEE 2020 exam date due to the health risks because of increasing coronavirus cases in the country. Moreover, candidates would receive the admit cards five days before the Assam CEE 2020 exams on September 15, 2020.

Initially, the exam was to take place on August 2, 2020. However, the university postponed the Assam CEE 2020 exam date and updated about the same on its official website on July 21, 2020. So, we have mentioned details about the Assam CEE 2020 exam date and other details that you must check out:

CEE admit card 2020 date

CEE admit card 2020 September 15, 2020

CEE admit card 2020 download last date September 20, 2020

Assam CEE 2020 exam date September 20, 2020

CEE 2020 result date (on/before) September 30, 2020

ASTU has reportedly made the official announcement about the result of CEE 2020. The university will declare the same a few days after the exam, which means on or before September 30, 2020. Moreover, the varsity also said that it would announce the schedule of Assam CEE 2020, before the examination date, in case of any change. But students need to keep a regular check on the official website of ASTU at www.astu.ac.in.

Times CEE exam postponed

In July, the committee looked into the Assam CEE 2020 exam date in the state. Furthermore, the decision of postponement came after two weeks. Previously, the Assam CEE 2020 exam date was to take place in April before getting a new one on June 28, 2020. However, the varsity changed it again, and the CEE exam postponed date was August 2, 2020.

