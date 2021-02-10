ATMA Admit Card 2021 Released, Online Exam-from-home To Be Held On February 14

ATMA 2021: Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) on Wednesday released the ATMA Admit Card 2021 on its official website. Candidates who are registered for AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) can download their admit card from atmaiams.com. The ATMA 2021 will be conducted on February 14.

Candidates will have to appear for the ATMA 2021 from their home. ATMA 2021 will be held through artificial intelligence and human- proctored home-based online test. This has been done keeping in view, the safety of students amid the Covid-19 pandemic. "Dear candidates, in view of present Covid situation, keeping your safety in mind, ATMA 2021 is going to be conducted through AI and live human proctored home-based online test from your home on February 14, 2021," the official notice reads.

ATMA 2021 Mandatory Mock Test

Candidates will also have to take a mandatory mock test on Thursday, February 11, 2021. All the registered candidates must arrange a laptop with a web camera in it and an active internet connection. The same will be used in the examination on February 14.

How to download AIMS ATMA Admit Card 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website- www.atmaaims.com

Step 2: On the Home Page, click on the Candidate Login tab

Step 3: Key in your login credentials including PID and Password and submit

Step 4: Your ATMA Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take its print out.

AIMS conducts ATMA thrice every year. The first exam will be held on February 14. The second cycle of exam will be held on May 31 and the third cycle of ATMA 2021 will be held on July 25. ATMA 2021 result for the February cycle of exam will be declared on February 19, 2021. Candidates will be able to check their scores online at atmaaims.com.

(Image Credit: PTI Photo)