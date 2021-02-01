JNU Reopening: Entry To 4th Semester M.Phil, M.Tech, Final Semester MBA Students Allowed

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Monday allowed fourth-semester M.Phil and M.Tech students from its science school and special centre, as well as final semester MBA students, both day-scholars and hostel residents, to return to campus in its seventh phase of reopening.

A notification by the university said those students who require access to the laboratory and have to submit their dissertation or thesis before June 30 are allowed to enter the campus. It also announced the immediate reopening of authorised shops, including those providing tea, snacks and refreshments, of hostels, residential areas of shopping complex and Tapti, Paschimabad, and Poorvanchal complex. However, dhabas and canteens in the campus will remain closed until further notice.

Yoga activities in sports complex are also allowed with immediate effect and will be held according to standard operating preventive measures, the university announced. The entry of NCC Girls Cadets will also be allowed as their physical presence is required for their NCC 'B' Certificate. The facility of e-autorickshaw will also begin inside the campus, it said.

The university has started classes for fourth-year PhD, MSc, MCA students from Monday. It had also reopened the sports complex for "walking and running purposes" only, and a canteen of Aravali Guest House and the India Coffee House for "takeaway facility".

