TNPSC Prelims Result 2020 For Group-1 Civil Services Exam Declared, Check Merit List Here

TNPSC Group-1 Prelims Result 2020: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Tuesday declared the Group-1 preliminary exam results on its official website - tnpsc.gov.in. TNPSC had conducted the Combined Civil Services- I prelims exam for Group -1 services for 2018-19 and 2019-20 cycles on January 3, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their TNPSC results on the website in the form of a merit list.

TNPSC will conduct the main examination on May 28, 29, and 30, 2021. Candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam will have to fill the detailed application form and upload the scanned copies of required documents to register for appearing in the TNPSC Group-1 main exam from February 16 to March 15 (5.45 pm). Candidates must also pay an examination fee of Rs 200.

Click here to download TNPSC Combined Civil Services Prelims exam result-cum- merit list.

Also Read| IBPS SO Main Result 2020: Scorecard Of Specialist Officer Main Exam Released

Also Read| UPSC Civil Services Exams: Not In Favour Of Granting Relaxation In Age Limit, Centre Tells SC

TNPSC Group- 1 Main Exam

"The candidates who have been admitted provisionally to the Main Written Examination have to pay ₹ 200/-(Rupees Two hundred only) towards the examination fee (unless exemption of fee is claimed ) and should upload the scanned copy of documents in support of the claims made in the online application from 16.02.2021 to 15.03.2021 (5.45 P.M.) in the e-seva centres run by TACTV. The provisional admission to the Main Written Examination is based on the claims (viz., Date of Birth, Religion, Communal Category, Gender, 2 Educational Qualification, Differently Abled Category, PSTM Status etc.,) made by them in the online applications," the official notice reads. "The admission of the candidates to the Main Written Examination is provisional subject to the verification and acceptance of their claim in their online applications towards age, Educational Qualification, Communal Category, Differently Abled Category, PSTM status etc. if any of their claims are found to be false or incorrect, their candidature is liable for rejection at any point of time," the notice added.

Also Read| RPSC Rajasthan Police SI Recruitment 2021: Application Process Begins For 859 Vacancies

Also Read| UPSC IAS Civil Services 2021 Notification To Be Released Tomorrow, Prelims Exam On June 27

(Image Credits: PTI Photo)