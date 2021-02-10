DOFW Admit Card 2021 Released; Know Details Of The Delhi Forest Guard Exam And Admit Card

The recruitment for the post of Delhi Forest Guard was announced in January 2020 and was reported to have a total of 211 vacancies available for the posts of Forest Guard ‘C’ Non - Gazetted Non - Ministerial Posts under Department of Forests & Wildlife Govt. of NCT of Delhi. Earlier this week, the Department of Forests and Wildlife, Govt of NCT of Delhi followed up on the announcement and made available the official exam dates and admit card date of All India Online Test. Check out all the details.

Also Read - Assam Police Constable Admit Card Out, PET/PST To Be Conducted Afresh From Feb 15

Also Read - RPSC Rajasthan Police SI Recruitment 2021: Application Process Begins For 859 Vacancies

DOFW Admit Card 2021 + DOFW Exam Date

As per the official note, the Delhi Forest Guard Exam, which will be a computer-based exam, is scheduled to be held from 1st March to 7th March 2021. The Delhi Forest Guard Admit Card will be available on the website on January 15, 2021, and will be downloadable until March 7, 2021. Candidates shall be informed about the admit card on their registered mobile numbers.

Delhi Forest Guard Exam Details

The online exam is divided into five sections namely, General Intelligence and Reasoning, English Language and Comprehension, Hindi Language and Comprehension, General Awareness and Quantitative Aptitude. The exam will consist of 200 questions with 40 marks for each section and the examinees will be expected to attempt them in two hours. Candidates must note that there will be a negative marking of 0.25 for every wrong answer marked by the candidate.

Apart from the online exam, the candidates will also be required to appear for a Physical Test. Criteria for the standard height and chest size should be met before appearing for the test. For men, the height needs to be at 163 centimetres whereas the width of the chest should be 84 cms. As for women, their height would have to be at 150 cms and the width of the chest should be 79 cms. For the Physical test, the male and female candidates will have to cover 25 and 16 km lap, respectively, in four hours time on foot. Further updates and information is expected to be posted on the official website soon.

Also Read - JPSC Civil Services 2021 Recruitment Notification Released, 252 Vacancies On Offer

Also Read - ICAI CA Results Declared For Intermediate, Foundation November Exams, Direct Links Here