Bangalore University Latest Updates: VTU Students Demand Exam Cancellation Barring Finals

Bangalore city has over 200 cases and Bangalore rural has around six positive coronavirus cases. The city has been in lockdown ever since March. On the wake of the lockdown, all the educational institutions were either shut or functioning virtually from home, with students of Bangalore University logging in for virtual classes. However, students are anxious over the exams and how the extended lockdown in Karnataka until May 19, 2020, will affect the schedule of exams, dates. Read on to know more about Bangalore University news, Bangalore University updates and more details of Bangalore University.

VTU students demand exam cancellations from Bangalore University

Students from the Visvesvaraya Technological University have complained to the authorities regarding the irregularities in the online classes. Some stated that the classes are not being held every day. On the other hand, students are facing difficulties in understanding what has been taught in the lectures. Students of the college demanded that the exams be cancelled of academic years apart from the out-going students. The students have urged Bangalore university that the exams be cancelled and also promote them on the basis of internal exams which were conducted. Students also revealed that they are facing internet issues, which disrupt the smooth functioning of an online class.

SSLC exam dates under discussion

With the state likely to bring back eased lockdown norms, the state board's 10th exams might be scheduled in the upcoming month as per reports. The minister of Primary Education Department has urged the departments involved to increase the number of examination centres in the cases required. The exams will be conducted by following strict norms of social distancing. Earlier there were reports of schools being re-opened. However, the department has shunned any such rumours considering it as a ‘hasty move’ risking the wellbeing of students. Reports suggest that the new academic year might be pushed until September if not later.

The syllabus will be revised for several courses in the state?

Reports suggest that Karnataka state authorities are looking into reducing the syllabus by 30% in a move to save the wastage of a year of students under the affiliation. This comes after the coronavirus lockdown has hampered the education system in the state. Furthermore, the CBSE administration is also looking at cutting down on the syllabus in select subjects apart from higher education departments.

