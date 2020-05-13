Bangalore University Exam News; Check Out Latest Updates

Bangalore University is a public state university established in July 1964. Primarily, it was an offshoot of the University of Mysore, created to include institutions of higher learning in Bengaluru, Kolar, and Tumkur. Situated in Bengaluru, Karnataka, it is a part of the Association of Indian Universities, Association of Commonwealth Universities and affiliated by University Grants Commission. We have mentioned the latest updates about the Bangalore University amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Bangalore University news: University to conduct online exams

Recently, Bangalore University recommended online more of exams for its undergraduate and postgraduate students. As the government announced nationwide lockdown, the principals of affiliate colleges had a meeting to discuss the issue. Bangalore University’s Vice-Chancellor Prof K R Venugopal decided to submit a request to the state higher education department to conduct online examination for students.

Bangalore University exam

A video conferencing meeting took place between Bangalore University authorities. They discussed the ongoing issues amid the novel virus outbreak. According to reports, many principals favoured online exams for college students rather than waiting for the lockdown to be lifted by the government. From the past few months, students have been attending online classes. Therefore, the authorities did not find it difficult to conduct exams online post holding a few practice classes for the students.

As per reports, Professor Venugopal said that various universities have successfully held online examinations. There will be an invigilator to monitor students who are giving their exams. An invigilator can supervise 25 students at a time. He also said that around 99 per cent of their students take online classes proving that there are no technical glitches. Once the government clears the proposal, the Bangalore University exam timetable will come out. However, the university has not given any updates about the admission.

Students have been facing major issues with online classes and Bangalore University fees. Many of them suggested postponing the Bangalore University fees. Moreover, they are opposing the online Bangalore University exam as many of them face problems while understanding the concept online.

