BARC Recruitment 2021: 63 Vacancies Announced At RMRC, Kolkata And BARC, Mumbai

Bhabha Atomic Research Center i.e BARC is recruiting for 63 vacancies with monthly salary up to Rs 78,800 in various posts. The posts are available under Radiation Medical Research Center (RMRC), Kolkata, and BARC, Mumbai. The posts include medical officer, technical officer, pharmacist, scientific assistant, as well as stipendiary trainee positions. Candidates should check the post's requirement and age limit based on the official BARC notification at http://www.barc.gov.in/. Read on to know more about BARC recruitment 2021

BARC recruitment 2021

BARC vacancy is for 63 posts and the applications can be filed before February 15 2021. Each candidate can only apply for a single post. The applications need to be submitted online on the BARC website. BARC exam 2021 for this vacancy would consist of a written test or a physical assessment test/interview. Candidates who are not selected won't be contacted through correspondence. Candidates shortlisted on the basis of their application form would then be called for a Physical Assessment/Written Test/Skill Test/Interview.

Eligibility criteria for BARC vacancy 2021

Medical / Scientific Officer/E (Nuclear Medicine) - MS/MD or equivalent (Nuclear Medicine) from a recognized University with 4 years of experience after acquiring the prescribed qualifications.

Medical/ Scientific Officer/D (Nuclear Medicine) - MS/MD (Nuclear Medicine) or DNB (Nuclear Medicine) from a

recognized University.

Technical Officer/D (Nuclear Medicine Technologist) - M.Sc. with 60% marks +DMRIT/DNMT/DFIT with 50% marks + 4 years experience. OR M.Sc. (NMT) with 60% marks + 4 years experience.

Nurse/A - XII Standard and Diploma in Nursing & Midwifery (3 years course) + Valid Registration as Nurse from Central/State Nursing Council in India OR B.Sc.(Nursing) OR Nursing ‘A’ Certificate with 3 years experience in Hospital or Nursing Assistant Class III & above from Armed Forces.

Sub-Officer/B- HSC (10+2) (Science with Chemistry) or equivalent with 50% marks + Passed Sub-Officer’s Course from National Fire Service College, Nagpur AND either (i) or (ii) mentioned below: i. 12 years (5 years as Leading Fireman) experience out of which at least 2 years relevant experience must be after obtaining the requisite qualification. OR ii. 15 years relevant experience as Fireman/Drivercum-Operator out of which at least 2 years relevant experience must be after obtaining the requisite qualification.

Scientific Assistant/C (Nuclear Medicine Technologist) - B.Sc. with 60% marks + DMRIT/DNMT/DFIT with 50% marks (Diploma in Medical Radio-Isotope Techniques/Diploma in Nuclear Medicine Technology/ Diploma in Fusion Imaging Technology) + 4 years of relevant experience after obtaining requisite qualification OR B.Sc. (NMT)(Nuclear Medicine Technology) with 60% marks + 4 years of relevant experience after obtaining requisite qualification.

Scientific Assistant/B(Pathology) - B.Sc. with 60% marks followed by post-graduate Diploma in Medical Lab Technology (DMLT) with 60% marks or B.Sc (Medical Lab Technology) with 60% marks.

Scientific Assistant/B (Nuclear Medicine Technologist) - B.Sc. with 60% marks + DMRIT/DNMT/DFIT with 50% marks (Diploma in Medical Radio-Isotope Techniques/Diploma in Nuclear Medicine Technology/Diploma in Fusion Imaging Technology) OR B.Sc. (NMT)(Nuclear Medicine Technology) with 60% marks.

Scientific Assistant/B(Radiography) - B.Sc. (Radiography) with minimum 60% marks. OR B.Sc. with minimum 50% marks + one-year Diploma in Radiography.

Pharmacist/B - HSC (10+2) +2yrs Diploma in Pharmacy + 3 months training in Pharmacy + Valid Registration as Pharmacist with Central or State Pharmacy Council. Note: Candidate should possess the necessary registration certificate at the time of application.

Driver-cum-Pump Operator-cumFireman/A - HSC (10 + 2) (Science with Chemistry) or equivalent with minimum 50% of marks + valid Heavy Vehicle Driving License with minimum one-year driving experience + Certificate Course in Fire Fighting equipment such as Fire Extinguisher etc., from the State Fire Training Centres.

