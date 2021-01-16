Patwari Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Announced For 1152 Patwari, Zilladar & Other Posts

Quick links:
PSSSB recruitment 2021 invites interested candidates for applying under the Subordinate Services Selection Board of Punjab. The vacancies are for the post of Patwari, Irrigation Booking Clerk (Patwari)and Zilladars. Candidates can apply for the same from the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in.
The registration starts from 14 January 2021 while the last date to apply for the same is on 11 February 2021. Candidates should note that they need to have a graduate degree before applying for these 1152 vacancies. Candidates selected would then be appointed in PWRMDC, Dept. of Revenue and Dept. of Water Resources. Read on to know more about Patwari recruitment 2021.
Punjab Patwari 2021 syllabus comprises for General Knowledge, Mental Ability, Arithmetic Skills including Mensuration and Accounts, English, Punjabi, Computer/IT, Agriculture, Punjab history and culture. While the eligibility criteria for Patwari and Irrigation Booking Clerk (Patwari) includes a bachelor's degree in any discipline as well as at least 120 Hours’ Course with working experience in the use of Personal Computer or Information Technology in Office Productivity Applications or Desktop Publishing Applications OR has a Certificate of ‘O’ Level from the Department of Electronic Accreditation of Computer Course (in short, DOEACC). Candidates should also have a Matriculation certificate with Punjabi language as one of the subjects. While for the application of candidates for the post of Zilladars, candidates need to have a graduate degree.
