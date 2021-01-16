Patwari Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Announced For 1152 Patwari, Zilladar & Other Posts

PSSSB recruitment 2021 invites interested candidates for applying under the Subordinate Services Selection Board of Punjab. The vacancies are for the post of Patwari, Irrigation Booking Clerk (Patwari)and Zilladars. Candidates can apply for the same from the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The registration starts from 14 January 2021 while the last date to apply for the same is on 11 February 2021. Candidates should note that they need to have a graduate degree before applying for these 1152 vacancies. Candidates selected would then be appointed in PWRMDC, Dept. of Revenue and Dept. of Water Resources. Read on to know more about Patwari recruitment 2021.

Punjab Patwari recruitment 2021

Here is some important information with respect to the Punjab Patwari recruitment 2021. Interested applicants can apply for the same from 14 January to 11 February 2021. The official website of Punjab SSSB is at sssb.punjab.gov.in.

Starting Date of Online Application - 14 January 2021

Last Date for submission of application form: 11 February 2021 upto 5 PM

Total Posts - 1152

Department-wise Vacancy

Patwari (Revenue) in Dept. of Revenue - 1090 Posts

Irrigation Booking Clerk(Patwari) in PWRMDC - 26 Posts

Zilladars in Dept. of Water Resources - 32 Posts

Zilladars in PWRMDC - 4 Posts

Category-wise Vacancy:

General - 523

SC - 208

BC - 114

Gen (Ex-Serviceman) - 93

SC (Ex-Serviceman) - 53

BC (Ex-Serviceman) - 21

PWD - 29

Gen (Sportsman) - 20

SC (Sportsman) - 16

Freedom Fighter - 13

Patwari recruitment 2021 syllabus

Punjab Patwari 2021 syllabus comprises for General Knowledge, Mental Ability, Arithmetic Skills including Mensuration and Accounts, English, Punjabi, Computer/IT, Agriculture, Punjab history and culture. While the eligibility criteria for Patwari and Irrigation Booking Clerk (Patwari) includes a bachelor's degree in any discipline as well as at least 120 Hours’ Course with working experience in the use of Personal Computer or Information Technology in Office Productivity Applications or Desktop Publishing Applications OR has a Certificate of ‘O’ Level from the Department of Electronic Accreditation of Computer Course (in short, DOEACC). Candidates should also have a Matriculation certificate with Punjabi language as one of the subjects. While for the application of candidates for the post of Zilladars, candidates need to have a graduate degree.

