West Bengal Police Recruitment Begins For 9720 Posts, Applications Open Till February 20

West Bengal Police has started inviting applications for their West Bengal Police recruitment drive of this year. The notice regarding this West Bengal Police recruitment drive was uploaded on the official website of the department, wbpolice.gov.in. The interested and eligible candidates can now go to the mentioned website and apply in the West Bengal Police recruitment. The applications forms can be submitted through both, online and offline modes. There are a total of 9720 posts on offer in this recruitment drive. For all the people who are still confused about the West Bengal Police recruitment, here is everything you need to know about it.

West Bengal Police recruitment

The posts that are on offer in this recruitment drive are West Bengal Police constable, lady constable, sub-inspector, lady sub-inspector and sub-inspector of Police (armed branch). The candidates can now apply for the posts as the application window has started from today i.e. from January 22, 2021. The last date to apply in the West Bengal Police recruitment is February 20, 2021, till 5 PM. However, candidates are advised to go through all the instructions and apply now to avoid any last-minute problems. Here is a look at the details and breakdown of the posts on offer in West Bengal Police recruitment 2021.

West Bengal Police vacancy details

West Bengal Police constable – 7440 posts

West Bengal Police lady constable – 1192 posts

Total number of West Bengal Police constable posts – 8632

Sub-inspector of police – 753 posts

Lady sub-inspector of police – 150 posts

Sub-inspector of Police (Armed Branch) – 185 posts

Total number of Sub-inspector posts – 1088

Total number of posts on offer – 9720

West Bengal Police salary

West Bengal Police salary for the posts of constable and lady constable is in n the Pay Scale of Level-6 in the pay matrix [Rs. 22,700 - Rs. 58,500]. West Bengal Police salary for the posts of Sub-Inspector/Lady Sub-Inspector of Police (Unarmed Branch) and Sub-Inspector of Police (Armed Branch) in West Bengal Police is in the Pay Scale of Level - 10 in the pay matrix (Rs. 32,100 - Rs. 82,900). For more details, candidates are advised to check the official notifications of the West Bengal Police recruitment. Candidates are advised to go through the official website and notices for details like the age limit, eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, etc. Here is a look at the official notices.

