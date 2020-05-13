Pune University Exams & Other Latest Updates To Know During Coronavirus Scare

With over 2,900 COVID-19 positive or the novel coronavirus positive cases, the district of Pune is on a high alert and taking all precautionary measures to further flatten the curve of the number of coronavirus cases in the district. The measures include following the lockdown that was imposed by the central government. With the certainty of the lockdown being extended into its fourth stage, students across Pune University are anxious about what is going to happen in the upcoming days. Pune University or Savitribai Phule Pune University has released new statements regarding the exams, admissions and more details, read on.

Also Read | Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Pune University Exam postoned Until Further Notice

Students with failed subjects are anxious

Pune University or the Savitribai Phule Pune University has set up a telephonic helpline. Through the helpline, teachers and students affiliated to the colleges under the university are free to call and clear the doubts regarding the same. However, it was reported that the telephones have been ringing constantly without a break. The main reason is due to the uncertainty of the lockdown extension.

One of the frequently asked questions is what happens to the students who have failed in one or two of the subjects. This comes after an announcement was made on May 8, 2020, regarding the promotions of first and second-year students to the next class on the basis of their previous assessments. However, students with failed subjects are anxious about what will happen to their promotion. The authorities have revealed that there will be an announcement soon after a meeting of the authorities.

Also Read | Pune University News And Latest Updates: Know About Admission And Exams

Pune University exams study material repository can be accessed

Pune University students prepping for the final exams can visit the repository on the official website. The students can access study materials uploaded by the departments of several courses. The tab is available for all academics and regular usage of the repository on the website.

Also Read | Pune University News: Official Notice Confirms Exams Cancellation And Promotion For FY, SY

Pune University post lockdown protocols

Pune University has come up with thirty-page protocols to be followed by the institutions affiliated under the university. Which included taking lectures online, keeping three feet of distance between students in classrooms. Cancelling large gatherings until further notice, sports events and assemblies. The university has also declared that a large number of the portions can be covered virtually. It has also laid down protocols to be followed while in break hours and in the canteen. Teachers will henceforth use e-mails and WhatsApp groups as a key source of communication.

Also Read | Pune University Exams Updates, News And Other Details To Know