MSc Entrance Exam 2020: Exam Dates, Exam Paper Details, And Syllabus

M.Sc (Masters of Science) is a postgraduate level degree offered at various universities and colleges in India. It is usually a 2-year course; however, the duration of the degree depends on the specialisation as well. Take a look at different MSc entrance exams that are conducted in the country, know about the subjects you can do Masters in, and the syllabus for the Master's entrance exams.

Who is eligible for the MSc entrance exam?

The student must have a minimum aggregate of 55% (50% for SC/ST Category) in their bachelor’s or equivalent degree.

Some colleges conduct an entrance exam for the admission of students into the college whereas others take students based on merit.

If the student passes the entrance test, depending on his ranking, he will be called for a GD followed by a personal interview.

MSc entrance exam and exam dates

UGC has released a new academic calendar for 2020 stating that M.Sc admissions would be conducted in August and September 2020. Currently, many exams that were supposed to be conducted in May have been postponed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Exam (AIIMS PG 2020) - AIIMS PG 2020 exam - is expected on June 5.

- AIIMS PG 2020 exam - is expected on June 5. Indian Institute of Technology – Joint Admission Test (IIT JAM 2020) - The registration for IIT JAM 2020 had started from September 2019 and the exam on February 9, 2020.

- The registration for IIT JAM 2020 had started from September 2019 and the exam on February 9, 2020. National Entrance Screening Test ( NEST 2020 ) - The exam is conducted in the fourth week of December and the first week of June usually.

) - The exam is conducted in the fourth week of December and the first week of June usually. JNUEE 2020 - For various UG, PG and Doctoral courses offered by Jawaharlal Nehru University, the dates were scheduled to be during the second week of May.

- For various UG, PG and Doctoral courses offered by Jawaharlal Nehru University, the dates were scheduled to be during the second week of May. BHU PET 2020 : Conducted by Banaras Hindu University to provide admission to many postgraduate programmes, the exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted in May 2020.

: Conducted by Banaras Hindu University to provide admission to many postgraduate programmes, the exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted in May 2020. JEE Advanced 2020: Admission into Bachelor’s, Integrated Masters and Dual Degree programs for all the IITs will be decided based on an exam that will be on August 23.

Admission into Bachelor’s, Integrated Masters and Dual Degree programs for all the IITs will be decided based on an exam that will be on August 23. BITSAT 2020: For admission to various PG programs offered at BITS campuses in Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad, the exam is on May 24 via online mode.

For admission to various PG programs offered at BITS campuses in Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad, the exam is on May 24 via online mode. TISS NET 2020 : Conducted by the TATA Institute of Social Sciences for MSc courses, the exam was conducted in January 2020.

: Conducted by the TATA Institute of Social Sciences for MSc courses, the exam was conducted in January 2020. JGEEBILS 2020 : For PG programmes in biology and life science branches offered by NCBS, TIFR and other participating institutes, the exam will be in December 2020.

: For PG programmes in biology and life science branches offered by NCBS, TIFR and other participating institutes, the exam will be in December 2020. DU ET 2020: Conducted by Delhi University for admission in UG, PG, MPhil and PhD programmes, the exam will be between June 1 and June 9, 2020.

Conducted by Delhi University for admission in UG, PG, MPhil and PhD programmes, the exam will be between June 1 and June 9, 2020. ICAR AIEEA 2020: For admission to UG, PG and PhD courses in various agricultural institutes and universities in India, the exam is on June 1, 2020.

MSc subjects available in India

Physics, Economics, Mathematics, Chemistry, Clinical Psychology, Informational Technology, Biotechnology, Organisational Leadership, Electronics, Environmental Science, Atmospheric Science, Zoology, Meteorology, Geology, Botany.

What does the MSc entrance exam syllabus contain & how to prepare for the MSc entrance exam?

MSc entrance exam syllabus depends on the branch of BSc the student has pursued. The MSc entrance exam covers the Bachelor's degree concepts along with some aptitude and general science questions as well.

Be mindful of all the important dates of the exams and their patterns for the universities you want to pursue your Masters in.

Practicing previous years' question papers, model tests, and mock tests could help in getting habituated with the exam pattern.

