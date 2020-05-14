Mizoram Board HSLC Result 2020: How To Check Board Exams Result?

Mizoram Board of School Education declared the MBSE class 10 result at 1 pm, the previous day. Students who appeared for the examinations can check it on Mizoram Board’s official website mbse.edu.in. There are also third-party websites available for candidates to check their respective Mizoram Board HSLC result 2020. Students have to visit the official website and fill the hall ticket number available in the admit card.

According to reports, a total of 18,594 students appeared for the Mizoram board exams. Moreover, the overall pass percentage has reduced from the previous year’s 74 per cent to around 68.33 percent in 2020. Reportedly, male candidates’ pass percentage in Mizoram Board HSLC result 2020 is better than female candidates. Over 69.91 per cent male candidates passed against 66.94 female candidates. A total of 12,324 candidates cleared their Mizoram Board exams.

As the Mizoram Board HSLC result 2020 has come out, students will be able to choose their stream for the higher classes. Earlier, students who were waiting eagerly for their MBSE class 10 results can visit mbse.edu.in and download their result on the official website. Before doing so, candidates need to enter their registration number and roll number for the Mizoram Board HSLC result 2020.

When did Mizoram board exams start?

According to reports, Mizoram Board exams started from February 17, 2020, and went on till March 3, 2020. The students’ practical exams were conducted from February 4, 2020, to February 11, 2020. Moreover, the admit cards for the Mizoram board exams came out in February itself.

Also read: Bangalore University Exam News; Check Out Latest Updates

Also read: Chhattisgarh Board Not To Conduct Pending Class X & XII Exams

How to check the Mizoram Board HSLC result 2020?

The official website of the Mizoram Board will display the students’ MBSE class 10 results. So, candidates can visit mbse.edu.in for checking them. Take a look at the process of downloading the Mizoram Board HSLC result 2020.

After visiting mbse.edu.in, students need to locate the Mizoram Board HSLC result 2020 link and click on it

It will lead to the next page on which students need to enter their roll number and registration number.

After submitting the details, MBSE class 10 result will appear on the screen

For future reference, students need to download their Mizoram Board HSLC result 2020 and take a few print outs of the same

Also read: Kerala SSLC Exam Time Table 2020: SSLC And Plus Two Exams To Be Held From May 26, 2020

Also read: Pune University Exams & Other Latest Updates To Know During Coronavirus Scare