BIEAP Inter Short Marks Released: Here Is How You Can Access Your Marksheet

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) released the 1st and 2nd-year inter short marks memos for the candidates on Saturday. Candidates who want to check the memos and mark sheets can log on to the official site of Andhra Pradesh intermediate board — bieap.gov.in. Apart from the official websites, candidates can also access their results on apbie.apcfss.in, educationandhra.com, manabadi.com and manabadi.co.in.

How to check results

Candidates who want to access their inter short marks will have to log in to the Andhra Pradesh Government's official website to download their mark sheets. Candidates will have to keep their roll number and date of birth handy which they would need to type in to access their BIEAP mark sheets.

Visit the official website bieap.gov.in

Click on the link for ‘Short Marks Memos’ available on the homepage

Click on the First Year or Second Year link

Enter your details, your roll number and date of birth

Click Submit

Your marksheet will be displayed before you

AP Inter Results 2020

The BIEAP Intermediate results for 1st year and 2nd-year students were announced by the board on June 13. According to the statistics by the BIEAP, out of the 5.07 lakh students who appeared for the AP inter first year, 3 lakh passed recording a pass percentage of 59 per cent for Class 11. For inter second year or Class 12, out of 4.35 lakh who appeared, 2.76 lakh have passed, obtaining a pass percentage of 63 per cent. Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government has cancelled SSC or Class 10 examinations and promoted all students.

