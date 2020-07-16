Tamil Nadu Class 12 HSE(+2) Board 2020 Exam Result OUT: Step-wise Guide To Check Them

The Directorate of Government Exams (DGE), Tamil Nadu declared the TN HSE(+2) March 2020 Exam Results on Thursday on its official website. 92.3% of students who appeared for the exams have passed. A total of 7.99 lakh students appeared for the exams this year and 2,120 schools have secured 100% pass percentage.

Meanwhile, maintaining the trend, girls have outperformed boys in the exams. Girls have scored 5.39% more pass percentage compared to boys. A total of 94.8% of girls cleared the class 12 exam while the pass percentage of boys is 89.41%.

The recorded pass percentage this year is recorded at 92.3% which is better than last year's 91.3%. The students who appeared for the Tamil Nadu HSE /12th examinations are advised to visit the official website of the Board to check and download their result online. Students can check their results on the official websites, tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in

How to check Tamil Nadu class 12th result 2020 in 3 steps

Step 1: Go to the official websites listed by Tamil Nadu government

Step 2: Click on the Tamil Nadu HSE (+2) March 2020 Exam Results link

Step 3: Enter the login details as asked and submit. Results will be displayed

In 2019, the overall pass percentage for the 12th board exams was 91.03%, out of which, the pass percentage for boys is 88.57% and 93.64% for girls.

