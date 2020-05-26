Bihar Board 10th Results Declared - Here Is The Bihar Board Toppers List For 2020

The Bihar Board Class 10 results have been announced. Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) result was announced by the Education Minister Krishnanandan Prasad Verma. The Bihar Board will however not conduct any press conference due to the deadly virus. More than 15 lakh students appeared for the Bihar Board Class 10 exams that were from February 17 to February 24. The Bihar Board 10th result will be uploaded on the official websites that is biharboard.ac.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Take a look at more details on how you can check the results of the exam.

A stepwise process on how to check the Bihar 10th results

First, you need to log in to the Bihar Board (BSEB) website that is biharboard.ac.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in After that, you need to click on Bihar 10th Result 2020 or BSEB Class 10 Matric Result 2020 tab. There is a result section present on the right side of the website which is next to the Contact Us section. Next, you need to type your roll number in the section and the Bihar Board Class 10 matric results 2020 will appear. You can also take a printout of the same, all you need to do is download the Bihar Board Matric result and click on print out.

What are the passing marks?

Bihar board students have to score a minimum of 30 marks out of 100 in each subject to pass. Furthermore, the students should get an aggregate of 150 marks. In social science, a student has to pass in theory and Internal assessment (literacy activity and project work), obtaining at least 30 marks out of 100. As per reports, over 2,89,692 students failed the exam. Here is the toppers list.

Bihar Board Toppers

First: Himanshu Raj with 96.20% Second: Durgesh Kumar with 96% Third: Shubham Kumar with 95.6%

Break up of marks for top 10 scorers:

Himanshu Raj - 481/500 Durgesh Kumar - 480/500 Shubham Kumar - 478/500 Rajveer - 478/500 Julie Kumari - 478/500 Sannu Kumar - 477/500 Munna Kumar - 477/500 Navneet Kumar - 477/500 Ranjit Kumar Gupta - 476/500 Ankit Raj - 475/500

How to check Bihar Board 10th result via SMS

The Bihar board matric result can also be checked on the phone. All you need to do is send an SMS to 56263 by typing BSEB followed by your roll number (BSEB<ROLLNUMBER>). Within a few minutes, you will receive your result on the phone.

Third-party websites to check Bihar 10th result

The students of Bihar board class 10 will also be able to check their results on third-party websites such as bihar.indiaresults.com, examresults.net, resultbseb.online, onlinebseb.in, indiaresults.com, examresults.net, biharboard.online, bsebresult.online and bsebonline.org. Apart from the 10th result, the board has already announced the results for Class 12 examination 2020 on March 24 on their official website. There is also an SMS system by which the students can check their result.

