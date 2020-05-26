Bihar Board 10th Results Declared - Here Is The Bihar Board Toppers List For 2020

Quick links:
The Bihar Board Class 10 results have been announced. Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) result was announced by the Education Minister Krishnanandan Prasad Verma. The Bihar Board will however not conduct any press conference due to the deadly virus. More than 15 lakh students appeared for the Bihar Board Class 10 exams that were from February 17 to February 24. The Bihar Board 10th result will be uploaded on the official websites that is biharboard.ac.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Take a look at more details on how you can check the results of the exam.
Bihar board students have to score a minimum of 30 marks out of 100 in each subject to pass. Furthermore, the students should get an aggregate of 150 marks. In social science, a student has to pass in theory and Internal assessment (literacy activity and project work), obtaining at least 30 marks out of 100. As per reports, over 2,89,692 students failed the exam. Here is the toppers list.
The Bihar board matric result can also be checked on the phone. All you need to do is send an SMS to 56263 by typing BSEB followed by your roll number (BSEB<ROLLNUMBER>). Within a few minutes, you will receive your result on the phone.
The students of Bihar board class 10 will also be able to check their results on third-party websites such as bihar.indiaresults.com, examresults.net, resultbseb.online, onlinebseb.in, indiaresults.com, examresults.net, biharboard.online, bsebresult.online and bsebonline.org. Apart from the 10th result, the board has already announced the results for Class 12 examination 2020 on March 24 on their official website. There is also an SMS system by which the students can check their result.
