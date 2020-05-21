Bihar Board 10th Result: Here's Everything You Need To Know

Bihar School Examination Board will announce the Bihar Board 10th result in May. According to reports, Anand Kishor, BSEB chairman, had confirmed that Bihar Board Matric Result would come out within three to four days of the end of lockdown. However, some reports suggest that the Bihar Board 10th result will come out on May 21, 2020.

Bihar Board 10th result

BSEB will announce Bihar Board Matric result on its official websites including biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboard.ac.in. According to reports, the releasing date and time of Bihar Board 10th result have not been confirmed by the officials as of now. The results can be announced any day after May 20, 2020. BSEB will inform about the announcement of results a few hours before it is released on the official website of the board. The officials will confirm and update the students beforehand. Reportedly, Bihar Board 10th result will be declared in the evening hours.

Bihar Board Matric result is likely to be out soon as the board has completed the preliminary work. As per a report, BSEB has done the verification process of the class 10 toppers. However, another report states, the officials have revealed that the post-evaluation process will finish in a day or two, after which they will declare the results. So, Bihar Board exam results are expected to come out soon.

How to check the Bihar Board Matric result?

Students who appeared for the Bihar Board exam have to keep admit card or hall ticket ready to check their results. They can check the result by visiting the BSEB official website. We have mentioned steps for students to check their Bihar Board Matric result effortlessly.

Visit the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboard.ac.in

After visiting the home page, they need to click on the results tab

It will take viewers to class 10 matriculation results

Students need to select their stream and click on the result

It will direct them to a new page where they have to share their credentials and enter the captcha text

Following this, students can check their Bihar Board class 10th result

Also read: What Is National Test Abhyaas App? How To Download It?

Also read: AIIMS Admit Card 2020: Know The Steps To Download PG Admit Card Form AIIMS Site

How to check the Bihar Board 10th result through SMS?

Students need to get ready with their admit cards when the Bihar Board class 10th results are being declared. If the official website crashes, there are other ways for students to check their results. They can opt for SMS by typing BSEB10 <SPACE> ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.

Bihar Board 10th result insights for 2019

According to reports, Bihar Board exams took place between February 17, 2020, to February 24, 2020. This year, around 15 lakh students applied for the class 10 Bihar board exam. The previous year, the Bihar Board exam result was announced on April 6, 2019, and the pass percentage was 80.73.

Also read: Bihar Board Result 2020: Read Details About Result Date And Time

Also read: Bihar Board Result 2020: Check Latest Updates On Result Dates