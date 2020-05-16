Bihar Board Result 2020: Check Latest Updates On Result Dates

According to various reports, the BSEB i.e. Bihar School Education Board has completed the evaluation process for 10th board exams. The results are likely to be announced after 10-15 days from now. The exact date of the Bihar 10th board results is not declared yet. The 10th board exams were conducted from February 17 to February 24, 2020. This year, over 15.29 lakh students appeared for the 10th board exams. The BSEB board declared the 12th board exam results on March 24 but due to the Coronavirus lockdown, the evaluation of 10th board exams was hindered.

How to check Bihar board result online?

Once the Bihar board matric results are released, students can check their results from these three websites -

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

onlinebseb.in

biharboard.online

Students can also check their results via SMS.

BSEB10 space ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.

Image courtesy: onlinebseb.in website

Image courtesy: biharboard.online website

When will Bihar board result release?

As per various reports, Bihar School Education Board chairman Anand Kishore had said that the Board would require 10-15 days to get over with the post-evaluation process. As after the evaluation process, the verification process of the toppers will start. This is done to ensure that there are no mistakes in the result declaration.

However, he had also said that if the lockdown was extended or there were some issues due to COVID-19 lockdown, the results would be declared in the first week of June.

BSEB updates about 10th board and 12th board exams and results

BSEB had released the Class 12th board results on March 24, 2020.

The class 10th result declaration got delayed as the sheet evaluation process was suspended amidst coronavirus lockdown.

BSEB claims to be using new software to manage the evaluation process this year for smooth evaluation of exams.

Reportedly, during the last year 10th board, 80% of the students had passed the exam.

After the declaration of the 10th board results, the mark sheets for both the 10th board and 12th board exams would be available by August or September this year.

Promo Image courtesy: F1 Digitals from Pixabay