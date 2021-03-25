Bihar Board Inter Result 2021 Date And Time: BSEB Class 12th Results On March 26 At 3 Pm

Over 1.3 lakh students are eagerly waiting for their Bihar Board intermediate results 2021. BSEB will declare the Bihar inter results 2021 on March 26 at 3 pm. The Bihar Board 12th result date and time were announced on the official Twitter handle of BSEB on Thursday evening. Candidates will be able to check their intermediate results on the official website- biharboarodnline.bihar.gov.in.

Earlier, on Thursday afternoon, a link to check the BSEB 12th result has been seen on one of the official websites- onlinebseb.in. However, the result was not uploaded then. Candidates have been eagerly waiting for an update regarding the BSEB result date and time. Read on to what the board official said about the BSEB intermediate results.

Bihar inter results 2021 at onlinebseb.in

After the BSEB inter result link was visible on the website- onlinebseb.in, Republic World contacted an official of the Bihar Board on Thursday. Refuting the claims of some media reports, the official said, "The result has not been declared yet. Until we upload the mark sheet of all the candidates, they will not be able to check it anywhere. We have not yet uploaded the results."

Talking about the expected Result date, he said, "BSEB will not declare the results suddenly without prior information. We never announce it like that. We will make a prior announcement regarding the Bihar Board inter result date and time in a day's advance. We will inform everyone about it. Candidates must not fall for any misinformation circulating online without any official confirmation."

Every year, BSEB announces the result date and time before declaring the result. BSEB also holds a press conference to declare the results and names of toppers. However, the press conference was not held last year due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

BSEB conducted the intermediate examination for senior secondary students from February 1 to 13. A total of 13.5 lakh candidates had registered for the exam. The exam was held in two shifts every day.

The evaluation of papers was done from March 5 to 19, 2021. After the evaluation of the papers was complete, the board prepared the scorecards of all the candidates. BSEB has also completed the topper verification process of top-10 rank holders.

How to check Bihar Board 12th Results 2021

The Bihar Board 12th result will be available on the following websites:

onlinebseb.in

biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

biharboard.online

biharboard.ac.in.

Once the result is declared, candidates should visit any of the official websites Go to the results tab and click on the BSEB annual senior secondary result 2021 link Key in your roll number and roll code and submit Your BSEB inter results will be displayed on the screen Download and take its printout

