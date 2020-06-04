Bihar District Education Officers Asked To Submit Report About Re-opening Of Schools

Amid the coronavirus situation in the state, the Bihar Education Department on Thursday instructed all district education officers to submit reports on reopening of schools by June 6. The state education department further directed district officers to consult the students, parents, teachers and management of schools before submitting their reports. The schools in the state have been shut for more than two months due to the coronavirus crisis.

Earlier in the day, the Haryana government decided to reopen schools and colleges in a phased manner after months of closure. In order to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, the state government led by Manohar Lal Khattar has chalked out a strategy to restart academic work.

"Schools to reopen in July in a phased manner, starting with classes 10-12, followed by classes 6-9 and 1-5. For social distancing, schools function at 50 per cent strength. In a class of 30 students, 15 will come in the morning and 15 in the evening or alternate days," Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal said while speaking to media.

COVID-19 cases in India

Meanwhile, Coronavirus cases in India saw a record single-day jump of 9,304 cases on Thursday pushing the total tally to 2,16,919, while the death toll climbed to 6,075 with 260 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry. India stood seventh among the nations worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia, the UK, Spain and Italy.

The Health Ministry said the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 1,06,737 while 1,04,106 people have recovered and one patient has migrated. "Thus, around 47.99 % of patients have recovered so far," a senior official said.

Of the 260 deaths reported since Wednesday morning, 122 were in Maharashtra, 50 in Delhi, 30 in Gujarat, 11 in Tamil Nadu, 10 in West Bengal, seven each in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana, six in Rajasthan, four in Andhra Pradesh and one each in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Punjab and Uttarakhand.

(With inputs from ANI)