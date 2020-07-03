Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2020 Releases 550+ Vacancies, See Steps To Apply

The Central Selection Board of Constable or CSBC recently released a notification regarding 550+ vacancies for recruiting Bihar Homeguard Sepoy posts. The notification along with the complete set of rules can be seen from the CSBC official website at csbc.bih.nic.in.

The last date for applying for the post is by August 3. Read on to know more about the steps to apply for the posts and all the details associated with the Homeguard recruitment for 2020.

Bihar home guard recruitment 2020

Syllabus –The questions for the exam will be from Hindi, English, Maths, History, Geography, Political Science, Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Economics subjects. The questions asked would be from the 12th standard level. Here is the link to access the syllabus - http://csbc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Syllabus-HomeGuard-Sepoy.pdf.

Eligibility criteria –The eligibility criteria of the candidates applying for the post includes an intermediate passing certification aka 12th class passing certificate. For accessing the information on the complete details about their position, access this link - http://csbc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Advt-02-2020-HGS.pdf

The test will be in an offline mode via OMR sheet. Candidates clearing the test will be called for Physical Efficiency Test. Out of the 550 vacancies mentioned, 301 posts are slated for home guard position and the remaining 250 posts are for freshers. The test can be given by both male and female candidates.

The candidates who pass the exam will receive remuneration based on pay scale level 3. The minimum age of the candidates should be 25 years on average. However, for home guard posts the minimum age is 24 while the maximum should not be above 50 years.

Steps to apply for Bihar Home Guard Post for 2020

For applying for the positions, candidates need to register their names, contact no. and email id details first.

After registration, candidates can fill the application form and pay the application fee to complete their application process.

Here is the link for the application process for Bihar Home Guard post - apply-csbc.com.

Bihar recruitment 2020 latest updates

Recently, Central Selection Board of Constable aka CSBC Bihar recently released Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2020. The exam, which is more commonly known as the PET examination, has been postponed until further notice now. The candidates can view details from the official website through the URL - csbc.bih.nic.in. The CSBC PET exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted on July 3rd, 6th and 15th.

