CSBC News: Bihar Police Constable Recruitment Aka CSBC PET 2020 Postponed

The Central Selection Board of Constable aka CSBC Bihar recently released Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2020. The exam, which is more commonly known as the PET examination, has been postponed until further notice now. The candidates can view details from the official website through the URL - csbc.bih.nic.in. The CSBC PET exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted on July 3rd, 6th and 15th. Read on to know about the next date of the examination.

CSBC PET postponed: Bihar police constable recruitment news

Central Selection Board of Constable has recently postponed the physical efficiency test (PET) for Bihar Police Constable, Home Guard driver constable and mobile squad constable recruitments.

The test is postponed till after July 31. The exact date for CSBC PET is not decided as of yet.

CSBC has released the admit card for PET exam on CSBC official website. Candidates can bring the same admit card to the test centre whenever the exam is conducted.

Image courtesy: CSBC official website

Bihar police admit card

Visit the official site of CSBC using this link that can be copy-pasted into your browser. - https://apply-csbc.com/ctpetadmitcard/applicationIndex

Click on "Download Constables Physical test admit card" link available on the home page.

A new page asking for your registration will open up and ask for your mobile number and date of birth.

Your admit card will be then be displayed on the screen.

Check if all the details are correct.

Download and take a print out of the admit card for further use.

The candidates can find the details of the venue, time and date for the PET test from their admit card itself.

CSBC exam news and updates

A total of 10,52,243 candidates appeared for the Bihar police constable post. Those candidates then appeared for the written exam. The results for the written exam were declared on June 8th. Candidates who cleared the exam will now appear for the physical eligibility test whose admit card was recently released. The exam is now postponed till after July 31st and the set date for the exam would be revealed later.

Candidates who are unable to download their admit card can download a duplicate admit card as well. The duplicate admit card can be received from the CSBC office on July 13 and 14, 2020 from 10 am to 5 pm. However, there are charges to receive a duplicate admit card. The Bihar police constable exam is targeted to fill 11,880 constable posts this year.

Image courtesy: CSBC official website

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock