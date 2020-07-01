CSBC News: Bihar Police Constable Recruitment Aka CSBC PET 2020 Postponed

Quick links:
The Central Selection Board of Constable aka CSBC Bihar recently released Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2020. The exam, which is more commonly known as the PET examination, has been postponed until further notice now. The candidates can view details from the official website through the URL - csbc.bih.nic.in. The CSBC PET exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted on July 3rd, 6th and 15th. Read on to know about the next date of the examination.
ALSO READ| Shekhar Suman Off To Bihar To Meet CM Nitish Kumar To 'press Upon #CBIEnquiryForSushant'
Image courtesy: CSBC official website
ALSO READ| Bihar To Retender 2 Contracts Of Patna Bridge Construction Over Chinese Investments
ALSO READ| CSBC Result 2020: Bihar Police Constable Result For CSBC 2020 Declared. Check It Here
A total of 10,52,243 candidates appeared for the Bihar police constable post. Those candidates then appeared for the written exam. The results for the written exam were declared on June 8th. Candidates who cleared the exam will now appear for the physical eligibility test whose admit card was recently released. The exam is now postponed till after July 31st and the set date for the exam would be revealed later.
Candidates who are unable to download their admit card can download a duplicate admit card as well. The duplicate admit card can be received from the CSBC office on July 13 and 14, 2020 from 10 am to 5 pm. However, there are charges to receive a duplicate admit card. The Bihar police constable exam is targeted to fill 11,880 constable posts this year.
Image courtesy: CSBC official website
ALSO READ| Bihar Police Admit Card Out: CSBC Releases Bihar Police Constable PET Admit Card
Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock