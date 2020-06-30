IBPS RRB 2020 Recruitment: Applications To Begin From July 1, 2020, For IBPS RRB Vacancies

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) recently released an official notification for IBPS RRB 2020 recruitment. The IBPS RRB notification is for the RRB officers scale I, II and III and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) – CRP RRBs IX. The application process for IBPS RRB 2020 recruitment will begin from tomorrow, i.e. July 1, 2020. The interested candidates can apply in IBPS RRB 2020 recruitment on the official website of The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), ibps.in.

The online RRB office assistant exam will be conducted for the recruitment of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose). The last day for filing the application form and make payment is July 21, 2020. The IBPS has also extended the scheduled date for the exam. According to the official IBPS RRB notification, the exam is now supposed to be held in September or October 2020 for the prelims stage. Here are some of the important dates in IBPS RRB 2020 recruitment.

Important dates of IBPS RRB 2020 recruitment

According to the official IBPS RRB notification, the tentative schedule of events is as follows:

On-line registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates – July 1, 2020, to July 21, 2020.

Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) - July 1, 2020, to July 21, 2020

The download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training – August 12, 2020

Conduct of Pre-Exam Training – August 24, 2020, to August 29, 2020

The download of call letters for online examination – Preliminary – August 2020

Online Examination – Preliminary – September/October 2020

Result of Online exam – Preliminary – October 2020

The download of Call letter for Online exam – Main / Single - October/November 2020

Online Examination – Main / Single - October/ November 2020

Declaration of Result – Main/ Single (For Officers Scale I, II and III) - October/ November 2020

The download of call letters for interview (For Officers Scale I, II and III) - October/November 2020

Conduct of interview (For Officers Scale I, II and III) - October/November 2020

Provisional Allotment (For Officers Scale I, II and III & Office Assistant. (Multipurpose) - January 2021

See the official IBPS RRB notification for IBPS RRB 2020 recruitment HERE

How to apply in IBPS RRB 2020 recruitment