BECIL Recruitment 2020: Vacancies For Data Entry Operators, Accountants Etc

The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) started accepting online applications on June 28, 2020. BECIL has started recruitment to fill various posts. Interested and eligible candidates can now apply for the posts in the prescribed format for the BECIL vacancy. Read on to know the details.

BECIL Recruitment 2020: BECIL Vacancy

BECIL Recruitment 2020 has been opened to fill 35 vacancies. The posts range from Accountant, Patient Care Coordinator (PCC), and Junior Lab Technologist. There are two vacant posts each for Liftman, Data Entry Operator, Phlebotomist, Cashier, Lab Assistant, Accountant, Radiographer. For the post of Radiographer, both male and female participants will be accepted.

One posts are available for Driver, Supervisor (Biomedical), Supervisor (Mechanical), Supervisor (IT), Supervisor (Civil), Supervisor (Electrical), Patient Care Manager, Account Executive, Corporate Executive, and Administrative Executive.

BECIL Recruitment 2020: Who can apply?

Candidates belonging to the both General and OBC category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500. Candidates from SC/ST/Physically handicapped category will be required to pay the registration fee of Rs 250. The application fee should be submitted only by the means of demand draft drawn in favour of BROADCAST ENGINEERING CONSULTANTS INDIA LIMITED payable at New Delhi.

The minimum age limit for candidates is 18 years and the maximum age limit is 45 years. Interested Candidates can head to the official BECIL website here and check the numerous vacancies available. In order to submit the applications along with the required documents to the Deputy General Manager (HR) in BECIL’s Head Office: 14-B, Ring Road, I.P. Estate, New Delhi-110002. The last date for application is July 15, 2020.

BECIL Recruitment 2020: About BECIL

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) is a Central Public Sector Enterprise of Government of India. It was established on March 24 1995. BECIL provides consultancy services and turnkey solutions that include all of radio and television broadcast engineering. It also has content production facilities, terrestrial transmission facilities, satellite and cable broadcasting facilities in India and even abroad.

BECIL is a government entity which builds design and construction related to broadcasting, and human resource related activities like training as well as providing manpower. BECIL also undertakes supply of specialized communication, monitoring, security and surveillance systems for defence, police and para-military departments. The Head office of Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited, has its head office in Delhi and corporate office in Noida, while the regional office is located in Bangalore.