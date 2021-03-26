Bihar Inter Results 2021 At 3pm Today: List Of Websites To Check BSEB 12th Results

It is the result day! Over 13 lakh candidates of the Bihar Board who have appeared in the BSEB inter exams 2021 will get their results today. BSEB will upload the Bihar inter results today at 3 pm. A press conference will be held in the office of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), in Patna. The press conference is slated to begin at 3 pm. Education Minister of Bihar, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary will release the results online. BSEB chairman Anand Kishor and additional chief secretary, education department Bihar will also be present at the press conference.

BSEB result press conference to begin at 3 pm

BSEB holds a press conference every year to release the Bihar Board inter and matric results. After the results are released, chairman of Bihar Board Anand Kishor will announce the details of BSEB inter results including pass percentage, number of candidates who were registered, number of candidates appeared, how many of them passed and failed, name of the toppers' and their marks, scholarships for the toppers (if any), and other details. Read the BSEB inter result liveblog here to know live updates of result details that will be announced in the press conference.

List of websites to check Bihar Inter Results 2021

onlinebseb.in

biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

biharboard.online

biharboard.ac.in

How to check BSEB inter results 2021

Visit any of the official websites as mentioned above Go to the result tab Click on the link that reads 'Annual Senior Secondary Results 2021' Key in your roll number and roll code along with the captcha code as shown on the screen Submit your login credentials Your BSEB inter results 2021 will be displayed on the screen Download and take its printout.

Bihar Board inter results 2021: Take a look back

BSEB had conducted the Bihar inter exams 2021 from February 1 to 13, 2021. A total of 13.5 lakh candidates were registered for the exams. The exams were held with strict COVID-19 protocols. The exams were held in two shifts with 50% of the total candidates scheduled in each shift, in order to avoid overcrowding and maintain social distancing. BSEB also released the answer key of the objective questions that comprise 50% of the total questions, on March 1. BSEB had also invited objections against any key from the students. Considering the valid objections, the BSEB panel of subject experts revised the keys and prepared the results based on the revised and final answer key.

BSEB had earlier told Republic World that the Bihar inter results 2021 will be declared before Holi and the probable date of result declaration is March 26. Keeping up to the words, BSEB is announcing the results on time. Bihar Board is the very first one to conduct the board exams this year and declare the results before any other board.

The evaluation work of all the papers was completed between March 5 and 19. After the evaluation, scorecards of the candidates were prepared by the board. BSEB compiled and fed the scores of all candidates on its system and prepared the list of top-10 rank holders. The toppers were called for physical verification, as it is done every year, since 2017. The topper verification was complete on Wednesday.