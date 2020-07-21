Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2020: CSBC Invites Application For 484 Posts

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Bihar has announced vacancies for Bihar Police Constable posts and invited application from candidates. The last date to apply for this post is September 4 and candidates can apply through the official CSBC website of csbc.bih.nic.in. The latest recruitment drive will be aiming to fill 484 posts.

The pay scale for Bihar Police Constable post will be Rs 21,700 - 69,100 and both male and female candidates can apply for it. CSBC has started the application process from July 21 and all eligible candidates can apply for it until September 4. The board has announced the eligibility criteria including age group and education qualification.

Interested candidates should have at least qualified Class 12 or intermediate exams or should qualify it in 2020 from a recognised board. The age of candidates should be between 18 years to 25 years. They have to appear for written examination which will be followed by the physical efficiency test. The written examination will be held for two hours and the paper will have maximum marks of 400.

Read: TCS Recruitment: TCS To Hire 40,000 Freshers In India Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Final merit list

A final merit list will be prepared after combing the marks obtained in written and PET. In case two or more candidates secure equal marks, they will be placed on the merit list according to their age and if their date of birth also clashes, educational qualification will be made the basis.

SC/ST candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 112 and all other candidates belonging to general category, OBC, EBC will have to pay Rs 450 as application fee. The payment of examination fees should be made through Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking Mode. For more related details candidates can visit the official site of CSBC.

Read: Arteta Has 'full Faith' In Arsenal's Recruitment After Adams Criticism

Read: Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2020: BOB Has Announced Vacancy For 49 Superior Posts