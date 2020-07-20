JKSSB Recruitment 2020: 1.84 Lakh Aspirants Registered For JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2020

JKSSB recruitment 2020 will witness a massive competition. According to reports, for 8575 vacant class IV posts, more than 1.84 lakh aspirants have registered themselves on the online portal of JKSSB recruitment. Officials have confirmed the same on Sunday. We have mentioned details about the JKSSB class IV recruitment 2020 that you must check out.

1.84 registrations for JKSSB recruitment 2020

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board had reportedly advertised the posts for the district, divisional, and Union Territory cadre in different departments under the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Appointment to the Class IV Special Recruitment Rules, 2020. The registration for JKSSB recruitment 2020 started on the online application portal. So, eligible candidates have been checking the JKSSB recruitment 2020 notification and filling the forms for the same on www.jkssb.nic.in.

The submission of online applications for JKSSB Class IV recruitment 2020 began on July 10, 2020. Applicants can fill the JKSSB recruitment 2020 forms on or before August 25, 2020. According to a report by a news portal, an official spokesman revealed that more than 1,84,250 candidates had done the registrations for JKSSB Class IV recruitment 2020. Moreover, a total of 95,150 people have finished their online application submission process for JKSSB recruitment 2020.

The official spokesperson reportedly added that 90,600 unique visitors appeared on the online application portal of JKSSB recruitment on Saturday. He said that Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board had operationalized two helplines with each in Srinagar and Jammu for the convenience of applicants. Furthermore, the report suggests that anyone who finds a problem in submission of application form for JKSSB Class IV recruitment 2020 due to technical issues or other glitches can send a self-explanatory email to the grievance wing of the department to seek guidance and clarity.

JKSSB recruitment 2020 notification: Eligibility criteria

We have mentioned the eligibility criteria for people who are interested in applying for JKSSB Class IV recruitment 2020. Moreover, they have to know the education qualification. Check them out:

Candidates for JKSSB Class IV recruitment should have passed class 10th

As per JKSSB recruitment 2020 notification by the Ministry of Home Affairs (Government of India), before JKSSB recruitment 2020 online apply, a candidate should be a Domicile of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The maximum education qualification for JKSSB recruitment 2020 is class 12th passed.

JKSSB recruitment 2020 online apply

Candidates need to register on the portal with a valid email ID, and a mobile number for registering and creating login credentials for JKSSB recruitment 2020 online apply.

The need to login and check the JKSSB recruitment 2020 notification for class IV posts before applying online

Candidates need to upload their latest passport size photograph and signature.

They also need to through ₹350 using Net Banking, Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, Debit cards, and other methods for JKSSB recruitment 2020 online application.

