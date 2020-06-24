Bihar Police Lady Constable Recruitment 2020: Salary, Eligibility Process And Exam Details

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has begun with the recruitment process of lady constables for Bihar Police Swabhiman Battalion. The registration process for the same has begun on the CSBC official website. Take a look at salary details, eligibility and other details related to Bihar police lady constable recruitment.

Bihar police lady constable recruitment process

There will be an exam conducted for the recruitment process for the job. The exam is being conducted to fill 454 vacancies of lady constables.

The starting date to apply for the exam is June 23, 2020

The last date to apply for the exam is July 24, 2020.

The date of exam is yet to be announced

How to apply for Bihar Police CSBC Lady Constable post?

Candidates need to visit the official website of Bihar Police that is csbc.bih.nic.in.

Search for the recruitment section option on the website.

Go to the section and click on Lady Constable posts Advt No 01/2020.

There is an option of advertisement notification, click on that to read the guidelines to fill the application form.

After reading the application, go back to the previous page and click on registration to register your details.

You need to generate an ID and password to go to the next step

After registration, you need to fill up an application form.

After this process, you need to pay an application fee

Do not forget to save the form for future reference after submitting it.

You can check the application status after the whole process.

Bihar Police CSBC Lady Constable Eligibility and Salary Details

Eligibility

Female candidates who are applying for the exam must be of scheduled tribe category and Indian nationality. The candidate must have passed 10+2 from a recognized board or university.

The age of the candidates should not be more than 30 years and less than 18 years.

The exam would be of 100 marks and would be conducted for 2 hours.

It would be an offline exam where the candidates would have to fill an OMR sheet for answers.

Candidates appearing for the exam should secure more than 30% in the written exam to qualify for the physical test.

The minimum height requirement of the candidate is 155 cms.

Salary

The candidates who will successfully qualify for the posts would be awarded a salary of level 3 in Bihar Police, which ranges between ₹ 21,700 and ₹ 69,100.

