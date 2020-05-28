Police Recruitment 2020: All-India Openings In Police Departments, Eligibility, Last Date

Police recruitment across the country will be scheduled after the coronavirus lockdown. However, some states have released form filling notifications and more. Read on to understand the police recruitment process of 2020 across India.

Also Read | Nagpur Police Share 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' Inspired Meme To Raise Awareness On COVID-19

Police recruitment 2020 updates for Assam

Recruitment for 15 posts of Junior Assistant in Directorate of APF and 170 Posts Of Junior Assistant & 19 Posts Of Stenographer (Grade- 3) District Cadre Under Assam Police.

Recruitment for 144 posts of Forester-I, 11 Posts of Stenographer grade-3, 812 Posts of Forest Guard, 35 Posts of Surveyor, 28 Posts of a mahout, 1 Post of Carpenter & 50 Posts of Driver Under Forest Department, Assam

Recruitment for 15 posts of Junior Assistant in Directorate of APF and 170 Posts of Junior Assistant & 19 Posts of Stenographer (Grade- 3) District Cadre Under Assam Police

Also Read | J&K Police Credit CASO & Preventive Measures For Foiling Pulwama-like Terror Bid

Police recruitment 2020 in Karnataka

Application for the Post of Armed Reserve Sub-Inspector of Police (Car / Dar) (Men) – 2020. There are 46 posts available. The application must be filed between May 26, 2020, to June 26, 2020.

Application for the Post of Police Sub-inspector (Wireless) (Men & Women) – 2020. There are 26 posts available. The application must be filed between May 26, 2020, to June 26, 2020.

Application for the Post of Karnataka State Industrial Security Force (Ksisf) Sub-inspector (Men & Women) & Special Reserve Sub-inspector (KSRP) (Men & Women) – 2020. There are 51+40 posts available for men and women respectively. The application must be filed between May 26, 2020, to June 26, 2020.

Application for the Post of Armed Police Constable (Men) (Car / Dar) (Kalyana-Karnakata) Recruitment-2019-20 (Only Men). There are 444 posts available respectively. The application must be filed between May 20, 2020, to June 22, 2020.

Application for the Post of Armed Police Constable (Men) (Car / Dar) -2020. There are 1005 posts available. The application must be filed between May 20, 2020, to June 22, 2020.

Application for the Post of Police Constable (Civil) (Men & Women) (Kalyana-Karnakata) Recruitment-2019-20. There 558 posts available. The application must be filed between May 20, 2020, to June 22, 2020.

Application for the Post of Civil Police Constable (Men & Women) – 2020. There are 2007 posts available. The application must be filed between May 20, 2020, to June 22, 2020.

Application for the Post of Special Reserve Police Constable (KSRP) (Men), Pc- Irb (Men) Special Reserve Police Constable (KSRP) (Bandsmen) (Men) – 2020. There are 2672 posts available. The application must be filed between May 18, 2020, to June 15, 2020.

Police recruitment in other States

There are vacancies in Kerala, Odisha, Punjab, and other states. However, the physical tests for the same will only be conducted after the nationwide lockdown is lifted. Furthermore, interested candidates can head to the official websites of the state police departments. All the dates are subject to change according to the coronavirus situation in the country. Candidates are requested to keep checking on the official websites for more details.

Also Read | Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Gets Con Call Claiming She 'won A Car', Lodges Police Complaint

Also Read | Goa Police Entertain Stranded Migrant Workers With Music, Karaoke Amid COVID-19 Lockdown