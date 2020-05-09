KSRP Police Recruitment 2020: Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Karnataka State Police has released an official KSRP notification for KSRP (Karnataka State Reserve Police) Police recruitment on its official website. Candidates who are interested in Karnataka police recruitment can apply online through the official website www.ksp.gov.in. KSRP Police recruitment 2020 will be done for a total of 2672 posts.

Also Read | Western Media Exposes Pakistan; Outs Recruitment Of Only 'Christians' As Sewage Cleaners

Vacancy details of KSRP Police recruitment 2020

The Karnataka State Police is inviting applications for a total of 2672 posts in Karnataka State Reserve Police. Out of the 2672 posts, 2420 vacancies are for Special Reserve Police Constable post and 252 vacancies are for Bandsmen taking the total number of vacancies to 2672 posts. The official advertisement for the KSRP selection process invited brave, disciplined, and service-oriented youth to build a life and career in the police. See the official advertisement for KSRP Police recruitment 2020 here.

Also Read | Airmen Recruitment Exam For Star (01/2020) Postponed To Last Week Of April Due To COVID-19

Important dates related to KSRP Police recruitment

The KSRP selection process will be done online on the official website of the Karnataka State Reserve Police. The online application process will be starting from May 18, 2020. The last date to accept the online applications is June 15, 2020. Interested applicants are advised to check the official website regularly to see if there are any changes in the selection process.

Karnataka State Police has also released another official notification for Karnataka Police recruitment. The notification is for the post of Sub Inspector in Karnataka Police. See the official advertisement here.

Also Read | KPSC Recruitment 2020 - Ranked List Of Candidates For The Post Of Lecturer In Mathematics

Vacancy details of Karnataka State Police recruitment.

The Karnataka State Police is inviting applications for 162 Sub Inspectors. The 162 posts for sub-inspector are armed, KSRP, KSISF, and also wireless categories. Out of the 162 posts, 45 posts are of RSI. The 45 posts are for Armed Reserve Sub Inspectors. 40 posts are for KSRP’s special Reserve Police Sub Inspector. 51 posts are of KSISF Sub Inspector and 26 posts are of Wireless Police Sub Inspector.

Also Read | HSSC Recruitment Exam For The Year 2020 For ALM And UDC Post Postponed Due To COVID-19

Important dates for Karnataka State Police recruitment.

The selection process will be done online on the official website of Karnataka State Police. The online application process will be starting from May 26, 2020. The last date to accept the online applications is June 26, 2020. Interested applicants are advised to check the official website regularly to see if there are any changes in the selection process.