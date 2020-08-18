MHRB Assam Recruitment 2020: Online Applications Start For 128 Posts Of Medical Officers

Medical and Health Recruitment Board (MHRB), recently released an official notification about the MHRB Assam recruitment 2020. The Medical and Health Recruitment Board has invited applications for the recruitment of medical officers in MHRB Assam vacancy. The notification mentioned that the online applications can now be submitted on the official website of the Medical and Health Recruitment Board at nhm.assam.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can now apply in the MHRB Assam recruitment 2020. The last date to apply for the Medical and Health Recruitment Board’s MHRB Assam vacancy is August 31, 2020. Here is everything you need to know about the MHRB Assam recruitment 2020.

MHRB Assam recruitment 2020

The MHRB Assam recruitment drive is to fill the total of 128 vacancies of medical officers. These medical officers of critical care will be posted in different dedicated COVID-19 Hospitals under Health & Family Welfare Department. Out of the total 128 MHRB Assam vacancy, 53 vacancies are for unreserved category, 35 for OBC, 13 for ST (P), 12 for EWS, 9 for SC, and 6 for ST (H). Viva-Voce/Interview/Online Interview will be held for selecting the candidates for the post of M&HO - I (Medical Officer Critical Care).

See the official notification about MHRB Assam recruitment 2020 HERE

The Age limit of MHRB Assam recruitment 2020

The candidate should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01/01/2020. There are certain age relaxations for categories like OBC, SC, ST. The interested candidates can check the details in the official MHRB Assam recruitment 2020 notification.

Educational qualification of MHRB Assam recruitment 2020

The interested candidate should be having At least M.B.B.S. or equivalent degree from a University, recognized under MCI (Medical Council of India) and the candidate must be registered under Assam Medical Council/MCI.

Application fee in MHRB Assam recruitment 2020

The online application fee for MHRB Assam vacancy is ₹250 for the unreserved category. The application fee for candidates belonging to OBC/MOBC/SC/ST (P)/ST (H) category is ₹150. No application fee is required for candidates having BPL certificate and PWD certificate. For all other details related to the MHRB Assam Recruitment 2020, candidates should read the official notification carefully.

To Apply in the MHRB Assam recruitment 2020 directly, click HERE

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of Medical and Health Recruitment Board Assam at nhm.assam.gov.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to MHRB Assam 2020.