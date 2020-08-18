Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2020: TNDGE Releases Tamil Nadu 12th Result Answer Sheet On Website

The Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu recently released the scanned copies of Tamil Nadu 12th result answer sheet. The TNDGE answer sheet is now available to download on the official website of the Tamil Nadu education board at dge.tn.gov.in. The class 12 students who had earlier applied for the copy of their TNDGE answer sheet can now access it by visiting the website. Here is everything you need to know about the Tamil Nadu 12th result 2020’s TNDGE answer sheet.

Tamil Nadu 12th result answer sheet

Tamil Nadu 12th result 2020 was announced by the Tamil Nadu Board on July 16, 2020. Apart from the official website of the education board, the TNDGE answer sheet can also be obtained through the respective schools of the students. Tamil Nadu 12th result in 2020, TNDGE answer sheet can also be accessed through the examination centres where the students appeared for the exams. After the announcement of Tamil Nadu 12th result 2020, students were asked to apply for the copies of the re-sit answer sheets if they wanted to. After downloading their Tamil Nadu 12th result answer sheet, students can also apply for their re totalling and revaluation on the board’s official website. Students can also reach out to their district school education office and apply for totalling. All this should be done from August 21, 2020, to August 25, 2020. A fee of ₹505 would be charged from the students.

As per the media reports, a lot of students have scored poor marks in the science stream of Tamil Nadu 12th result 2020. This is expected to have happened because of a few changes in the syllabus and the changed question paper system. As a result, more than 50,000 students have applied for a copy of their Tamil Nadu 12th result answer sheet in different subjects like mathematics, physics and chemistry.

How to download Tamil Nadu 12th result 2020 answer sheet

Go to the official website of the board at dge.tn.gov.in

Register yourself by using registration number and date of birth

Enter all the details to duly fill the form and pay the fee.

Download the Tamil Nadu 12th result answer sheet

Tamil Nadu 12th result 2020

Tamil Nadu 12th result 2020 was declared by the board on July 16, 2020. The passing percentage of Tamil Nadu 12th result 2020 stands at 92.34%. In this year’s Tamil Nadu 12th result girls have outperformed boys with 94.80% girls clearing the exams as against 89.41% boys. The passing percentage of Tamil Nadu 12th result 2020 was better than last year’s 91.3%. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website of Tamil Nadu education board to know all the latest updates and news related to Tamil Nadu result 2020.