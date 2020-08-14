Odisha OSSTET Result 2020 Declared Today At Official Website; BSE Odisha Released Results

Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSEO) has released the OSSTET results today on August 14th. The OSSTET exam that is Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test was conducted on January 22 this year. The result can be checked from the official website at osstet.co.in. Candidates who appeared for OSSTET 2020 need to visit BSE Odisha website and login with their credentials. Candidates can even check their enter their OSSTET Final Answer Key & OMR response sheets. Read on to know the steps to check OSSTET 2020 results.

How to check Odisha OSSTET Result 2020?

The BSE Odisha board has released the OSSTET Result for the written Examination. The candidates can check their OSSTET results which are provided in the form of a scorecard. Here are the steps to check the OSSTET Result 2019-20.

Visit the OSSTET Official Website at osstet.co.in.

Click on ‘Click Here To Login’.

Enter the registered email address and password that was filled at the time of form application.

Click on the ‘Login’ button.

Click on ‘Result of OSSTET-2020’.

OSSTET Result scorecard will be available on the screen. Download the scorecard and take a print out of the same for future use.

Candidates qualifying the OSSTET written exam will then be eligible to appear for stage 2 of the recruitment process. The cut off marks for the OSSTET written exam would then be released at the official website of OSSTET. Stage 2 refers to document verification, which would be conducted by the BSE Odisha officials. After the document verification round, candidates would be called for a personal interview round. According to Embibe website, the expected cut off for general category is at 60% while for SC/ST/OBC category, the expected cut off is at 50%.

OSSTET result validity

The result validity for the Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test is until the candidate hasn't reached the upper age limit that is mentioned by the govt. of India. Candidates who qualify all the rounds of the OSSTET exam will get an OSSTET certificate. Candidates can apply for teachers post at various schools in Odisha state itself.

