Biology Quiz For CBSE Class 12th, 2020: Important Questions And Answers

Biology is about the science of life that deals with the evolution of living things right from the cellular level. It is divided into many branches like botany, zoology, morphology etc. CBSE class 12 students are now preparing for their upcoming 12 board exams, so here are some basic biology questions for their revision. These can also be followed for biology quiz.

Check out the biology quiz below:

1. The formula for exponential population growth is

dt/dN = rN

DN/rN = dt

rN/dN = dt

dN/dt = rN

Answer- dN/dt = rN

Exponential population growth is also termed as J shaped growth curve.

2. The two different species cannot live for long duration in the same niche or habitat. Which law is this?

Allen’s Law

Mendel’s Law

Gause’s competitive exclusion principle

Weismann’s theory

Answer- Gause’s competitive exclusion principle

The competitive exclusion principle, referred to as Gause's Law of competitive exclusion or Gause's Law that states that Two different species cannot live for long duration in the same niche or habitat.

3. An association of individuals of different species living in the same habitat and having functional interactions is

Ecological niche

Biotic community

Ecosystem

Population

Answer- Biotic Community

4. Which one of the following is one of the characteristics if a biological community?

Stratification

Natality

Morality

Sex-ratio

Answer- Stratification

5. Name the base change and the amino acid change, responsible for sickle cell anaemia.

Answer - GAG change as GUG, Glutamic acid is substituted by valine.

Glutamic acid is replaced by valine at the 6th position of the beta-globin chain of haemoglobin. It is at the sixth codon of the beta-globin chain is replaced by valine.

6. Name the most invasive aquatic plant weed which is called as Terror of Bengal.

Answer- Water hyacinth (Eichhornia)

7. Identify the following pairs that are not correctly matched?

Dengue fever- Arbovirus

Plague – Yersinia pestis

Syphilis – Trichuris Trichura

Sleeping – Trypanosoma sickness Gambians

Answer- Syphilis – Trichuris Trichura

8. Antigens are present

Inside the nucleus

On cell surface

Inside the cytoplasm

On nuclear membrane

Answer - On the cell surface

9. Which of the glands is often referred in relation with AIDS?

Thyroid

Adrenal

Thymus

Pancreas

Answer - Thymus

10. AIDS spreads through:

Immoral way of life

Infected needles and syringes

Homosexuality

All of the above

Answer - All of the above

