The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Biology Quiz For CBSE Class 12th, 2020: Important Questions And Answers

Education

CBSE class 12th board exams are coming soon. Students would be preparing for their exams. Here are some biology questions that will help. Read more to know.

Written By Akanksha Ghotkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
biology quiz

Biology is about the science of life that deals with the evolution of living things right from the cellular level. It is divided into many branches like botany, zoology, morphology etc. CBSE class 12 students are now preparing for their upcoming 12 board exams, so here are some basic biology questions for their revision. These can also be followed for biology quiz.

Also Read: GK Questions March 5th, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions 

Check out the biology quiz below:

1.    The formula for exponential population growth is

  • dt/dN = rN
  • DN/rN = dt
  • rN/dN = dt
  • dN/dt = rN

Answer- dN/dt = rN

Exponential population growth is also termed as J shaped growth curve.

2. The two different species cannot live for long duration in the same niche or habitat. Which law is this?

  • Allen’s Law
  • Mendel’s Law
  • Gause’s competitive exclusion principle
  • Weismann’s theory

Answer- Gause’s competitive exclusion principle

The competitive exclusion principle, referred to as Gause's Law of competitive exclusion or Gause's Law that states that Two different species cannot live for long duration in the same niche or habitat.

3.    An association of individuals of different species living in the same habitat and having functional interactions is

  • Ecological niche
  • Biotic community
  • Ecosystem
  • Population

Answer- Biotic Community

Also Read: GK Questions March 4, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

4.    Which one of the following is one of the characteristics if a biological community?

  • Stratification
  • Natality
  • Morality
  • Sex-ratio

Answer- Stratification

5.    Name the base change and the amino acid change, responsible for sickle cell anaemia.

Answer - GAG change as GUG, Glutamic acid is substituted by valine.

Glutamic acid is replaced by valine at the 6th position of the beta-globin chain of haemoglobin. It is at the sixth codon of the beta-globin chain is replaced by valine.

6.    Name the most invasive aquatic plant weed which is called as Terror of Bengal.

Answer- Water hyacinth (Eichhornia)

7.    Identify the following pairs that are not correctly matched?

  • Dengue fever- Arbovirus
  • Plague – Yersinia pestis
  • Syphilis – Trichuris Trichura
  • Sleeping – Trypanosoma sickness Gambians

Answer- Syphilis – Trichuris Trichura

Also Read: GK Questions March 4, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

8.    Antigens are present

  • Inside the nucleus
  • On cell surface
  • Inside the cytoplasm
  • On nuclear membrane

Answer - On the cell surface

9.    Which of the glands is often referred in relation with AIDS?

  • Thyroid
  • Adrenal
  • Thymus
  • Pancreas

Answer - Thymus

10.  AIDS spreads through:

  • Immoral way of life
  • Infected needles and syringes
  • Homosexuality
  • All of the above

Answer - All of the above

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020, March 4: National And International Questions

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Digvijaya
EMERGENCY MEET AT CM RESIDENCE
Rajiv Gandhi
RAHUL GANDHI PORTRAIT SURFACES
Kashmir
KASHMIR'S APNI PARTY
BJP
BJP SUMMONS MP LEADERS TO BHOPAL
Priyanka
PRIYANKA-NICK WEEKEND IN INDIA
Afghanistan
FIRING NEAR ASHRAF GHANI'S VENUE