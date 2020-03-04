Current Affairs 2020, March 4: National And International Questions

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with the current affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the world's current affairs. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs.

Here are the questions of current affairs today:

1. What is the name of the recently launched scheme that aims to provide nutritional support to pregnant women and adolescent girls?

Pradhan Mantri Suposhit Yojana

Suposhit Maa Abhiyan

Suposhit Beti Abhiyan

Suposhit Janani Yojana

2. Environmental activist Afroz Shah, who was making news recently for co-participating with Minister of Norway in River clean-up, is from which state?

Maharashtra

Uttar Pradesh

Jharkhand

Bihar

3. What is RAIDer-X, which was recently developed by HEMRL, the lab of DRDO and Indian Institute of Science?

Artillery Gun

Gun-Shot Locator

Bullet-proof jacket

Explosive Detection Device

4. The proposed ‘Chair of Excellence’ at the department of defence & strategic studies, is to be named after which Indian Air Chief Marshal?

Pratap Chandra Lal

Arjan Singh

Norman Brown

RKS Bhadauria

5. Which state recently ordered the prohibition of online supply of food without hygiene rating from food business operators (FBOs)?

Rajasthan

Odisha

Punjab

Kerala

6. Which University was the winner of the Khelo India University Games 2020?

Punjab University

Andhra University

Madras University

Savitribai Phule Pune University

7. Richard John Pais, was associated with which field?

Politics

Sports

Literature

Business

8. Heather Watson of the United Kingdom recently won the women’s singles title of which Tennis tournament?

Tata Open Maharashtra

Mexican Open

French Open

Australian Open

9. Which tennis star recently won the Dubai Tennis Championships, for the first time since 2013?

Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer

Novak Djokovic

Andy Murray

10. ‘More Together’, a multi-lingual ad campaign is launched in India by which technological company?

Facebook

Google

Instagram

Twitter

Answers:

1. Answer - Suposhit Maa Abhiyan

The scheme was launched in Kota, Rajasthan.

2. Answer - Maharashtra

3.Answer - Explosive Detection Device

4.Answer - Arjan Singh

5.Answer - Punjab

6.Answer - Punjab University

Punjab University won the highest number of medals in Khelo India University Games 2020.

7.Answer - Literature

Richard John Pais was known for his short stories and poems in Konkani language.

8.Answer - Mexican Open

9.Answer - Novak Djokovic

10.Answer - Facebook

