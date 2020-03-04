The Debate
Current Affairs 2020, March 4: National And International Questions

Education

Attempt the quiz below as on March 4th, 2020 that is based on national and international current affairs 2020 which are based on important events.

current affairs 2020

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with the current affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the world's current affairs. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs. 

Also Read: GK Questions March 3rd, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions 

Here are the questions of current affairs today:

1. What is the name of the recently launched scheme that aims to provide nutritional support to pregnant women and adolescent girls?

  • Pradhan Mantri Suposhit Yojana
  • Suposhit Maa Abhiyan
  • Suposhit Beti Abhiyan
  • Suposhit Janani Yojana

2. Environmental activist Afroz Shah, who was making news recently for co-participating with Minister of Norway in River clean-up, is from which state?

  • Maharashtra
  • Uttar Pradesh
  • Jharkhand
  • Bihar

3. What is RAIDer-X, which was recently developed by HEMRL, the lab of DRDO and Indian Institute of Science?

  • Artillery Gun
  • Gun-Shot Locator
  • Bullet-proof jacket
  • Explosive Detection Device

4. The proposed ‘Chair of Excellence’ at the department of defence & strategic studies, is to be named after which Indian Air Chief Marshal?

  • Pratap Chandra Lal
  • Arjan Singh
  • Norman Brown
  • RKS Bhadauria

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020, 3rd March: National And International Questions

5. Which state recently ordered the prohibition of online supply of food without hygiene rating from food business operators (FBOs)?

  • Rajasthan
  • Odisha
  • Punjab
  • Kerala

6. Which University was the winner of the Khelo India University Games 2020?

  • Punjab University
  • Andhra University
  • Madras University
  • Savitribai Phule Pune University

7. Richard John Pais, was associated with which field?

  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Literature
  • Business

8. Heather Watson of the United Kingdom recently won the women’s singles title of which Tennis tournament?

  • Tata Open Maharashtra
  • Mexican Open
  • French Open
  • Australian Open

9. Which tennis star recently won the Dubai Tennis Championships, for the first time since 2013?

  • Rafael Nadal
  • Roger Federer
  • Novak Djokovic
  • Andy Murray

10. ‘More Together’, a multi-lingual ad campaign is launched in India by which technological company?

  • Facebook
  • Google
  • Instagram
  • Twitter

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020: National And International Questions For March 2

Answers:

1. Answer - Suposhit Maa Abhiyan

The scheme was launched in Kota, Rajasthan.

2. Answer - Maharashtra

3.Answer - Explosive Detection Device

4.Answer - Arjan Singh

5.Answer - Punjab

6.Answer - Punjab University

Punjab University won the highest number of medals in Khelo India University Games 2020.

7.Answer - Literature

Richard John Pais was known for his short stories and poems in Konkani language.

8.Answer - Mexican Open

9.Answer - Novak Djokovic

10.Answer - Facebook

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020, 28th February: National And International Questions

